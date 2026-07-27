DepEd-Davao pushes PPP to address classroom shortage

THE Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region convened government leaders, development partners, and private sector stakeholders for the Market Sounding Activity for the Public-Private Partnership for School Infrastructure Project (PPPSIP), aimed at strengthening collaboration to address the country's classroom shortage and build safer, more resilient learning environments.

Regional Director Maria Ines C. Asuncion welcomed Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, DepEd Undersecretary for Strategic Management Ronald U. Mendoza, Davao de Oro Second District Representative Jhong Ceniza, representatives from the private sector, and other key partners who attended the consultation.

In her welcome remarks, RD Asuncion underscored the urgency of investing in resilient school infrastructure, noting that while Davao Region is home to vibrant and thriving communities, it is also among the country's disaster-prone areas.

"These realities remind us that investing in safe, resilient, and future-ready school infrastructure is not merely about constructing buildings; it is about safeguarding the lives, dreams, and future of every Filipino learner," she said.

Secretary Magno echoed the national government's commitment to creating stronger partnerships with the private sector, recalling President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s vision even before assuming office.

"The President said we must pave the way for development partners to be inspired to come and assist us in bringing true development, especially for Mindanao. Ang kinabukasan ng Mindanao ay kinabukasan ng ating bansa," Sec. Magno said.

He emphasized that sustainable development can only be achieved through strong collaboration between the government and the private sector.

"The government and the private sector must work closely together in delivering infrastructure and public services that create lasting value and meaningful impact in our communities," he added.

Meanwhile, Cong. Ceniza pointed out that despite ongoing efforts to construct additional classrooms, congestion remains a challenge in many public schools.

He shared that he had personally observed classrooms accommodating as many as 65 learners, highlighting the pressing need to accelerate the construction of more school facilities to provide learners with conducive learning environments.

For his part, Undersecretary Mendoza presented DepEd's long-term strategy to address the country's classroom shortage.

He disclosed that the Department is working to eliminate the nationwide 165,443-classroom deficit, with a roadmap to construct approximately 106,000 new classrooms from 2026 to 2031 through the PPPSIP. DEPED-DAVAO