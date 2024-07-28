DepEd-Davao reaches 80.6% enrollment goal

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has reached 80.6 percent of its enrollment goal for kinder, elementary, junior high, and senior high school students ahead of the 2024-2025 academic year starting Monday, July 29, 2024.

This equates to 1,116,023 enrollees, including 14,560 students in the Alternative Learning System (ALS) as of July 25.

On July 24, DepEd-Davao spokesperson Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo revealed in a media interview that they aim to enroll 1.5 million students this school year, up from 1.4 million in 2023-2024.

"Hingusgan namo ang panawagan sa mga ginikanan na wala pa nag pa enroll, pa enroll namo We are intensifying our call to parents who have not yet enrolled their children to do so now)," he said, noting that the enrollment deadline is July 26, 2024, with no current plans for an extension.

Atillo assured that DepEd provides flexibility for students lacking necessary documentation.

Parents can enroll their children even without all the required paperwork, as schools are instructed to admit these students and allow time for document collection.

Currently, DepEd central office has 18.3 million enrolled students nationwide. Region 4-A has the highest number of enrollees, with 2.8 million students.

Enrollment runs from July 3 to 26, while Brigada Eskwela started on July 22 and will conclude on July 27. DEF