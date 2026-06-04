DepEd-Davao readies schools for 1.5M enrollees

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) reported that it expects 1.4 to 1.5 million students to enroll in the region for Academic Year 2026–2027.

Speaking during the interagency meeting on June 3, 2026 at the Apo View Hotel in Davao City, DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo said that based on data from Academic Year 2025–2026, they had 1,317,420 enrollees. This number is projected to increase to 1.4 to 1.5 million this academic school year.

The region has 56,701 personnel. Of that number, 49,156 are in teaching positions, 4,709 are in non-teaching positions, and 2,836 are in teaching-related positions.

DepEd has conducted an interagency meeting with all its divisions, local government agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector to coordinate efforts in providing a safe environment for students during the opening of classes.

Repairs needed

In a report by DepEd-Davao, it was revealed that as of June 1, approximately 269,012 school furniture items are in need of repair, with most of them being armchairs at 201,524, highlighting the need for proper seating for students. The division with the highest number of chairs in need of repair is Davao de Oro, followed by the divisions of Davao City, Davao del Sur, Mati City, and Panabo City, which also require repairs for various types of furniture.

In terms of classrooms, DepEd said that 5,122 need major repairs and 8,006 need minor repairs. The division with the highest repair needs is Davao City (1,942 major and 2,434 minor), followed by Davao de Oro (1,147 major and 2,294 minor) and Davao del Sur (1,305 major and 221 minor), while the lowest is Davao Occidental (29 major and three minor).

The department recorded 380 facilities needing major electrical wiring repairs, 826 needing minor repairs, and 47 requiring electrification.

A total of 5,139 toilets and 2,540 handwashing facilities have been identified for repair in the region.

To provide security for students, the office has identified 1,127 schools as priorities for CCTV installation, while 2,161 schools need metal detectors.

Solution

Farnazo identified natural calamities as factors why many classrooms and school chairs needing repairs and rehabilitation. He said the region has experienced natural calamities, such as heavy rains and the recent double earthquake that damaged numerous classrooms.

Farnazo included in his report that some of the divisions they are prioritizing for repair and rehabilitation before the opening of classes are Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Davao City.

He also said that population movement is one of the main reasons for the lack of school chairs and classrooms, citing that many families move from the provinces and flock to cities in hopes of a better future. As a result, cities experience shortages in chairs and equipment, while some provinces have a surplus.

He said the department is fast-tracking the redeployment of chairs and books and aims to complete the process within a week. He added that they are coordinating with local governments, especially those willing to provide armchairs and other equipment to schools.

Farnazo said that the department is ready for the opening of classes despite the challenges and is responding to these problems both internally and externally.

“Nanawagan kami sa pagtambayayong, paghiusa ug ang pakig-uban sa atoang pagpangandam para sa pag abli sa klase (We call on everyone to work together, unite, and support our preparations for the opening of classes),” he said. RGP