DepEd-Davao rules 2024 NSPC

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) emerged as the overall champion of the 2024 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC).

Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, the spokesperson for DepEd-Davao, highlighted in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Friday afternoon, July 12, 2024, that continuous training of student journalists was pivotal to their recent success.

“We consistently conduct seminars, trainings, and small competitions. We commend the efforts of the 11 school divisions across Davao Occidental to Davao Oriental, as they tirelessly campaigned for this achievement, despite the absence of competition,” he said in the vernacular.

Atillo noted that through the Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC), they identified promising student journalists who excelled at the NSPC.

He expressed gratitude for breaking Calabarzon's nine-year championship streak.

He said Davao Region’s victory was a collective effort of student journalists, teachers, mentors, and officials.

Davao Region secured the top spot, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) in second place, Calabarzon in third, Central Luzon in fourth, and Cagayan Valley in fifth.

In addition to their NSPC win in Cebu City, Davao Region also achieved first runner-up in the National Festival of Talents held in Naga City, Cebu. As of press time, the Davao Eagles rank fourth in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa medal tally, currently underway in Cebu City.

“We are hoping nga tuloy-tuloy na ang dili mani swerte kundi blessing kay we have very good showing didto sa national [festival of talent] development imagine we are first runner isa ka tikang nalang champion na unta ta (We are hopeful that this success is not just luck but a blessing, given our strong showing in national talent development. We were just one step away from being champions),” he said

Atillo expressed optimism about securing fourth place in the Palarong Pambansa, noting the athletes’ strong performance since the start of the games. He believed that their victories in the NSPC and NFOT would impact their Palarong Pambansa results positively.

He also appealed for the support and prayers of Dabawenyos for the safety and guidance of all athletes, teachers, and chaperones, as they aim to secure fourth place.

Regarding the athletes’ well-being, amidst reports of dengue cases and injuries, he assured parents and guardians that everything was under control, and the environment felt like a “home away from home.” RGP