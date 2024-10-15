DepEd-Davao: Social, economic struggles keep kids out of school

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has reported that the social and economic difficulties are the top issues why learners opted not to enroll for two consecutive school years (SY) since 2023.

However, DepEd-Davao said that despite these difficulties, the agency has noticed a significant increase in enrollees in Kindergarten, Basic Education, and Alternative Learning System (ALS) from 2023 to 2024 compared to the previous academic year.

DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan Farnazo on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, reported during the Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas that most of the students’ main concerns centered on their current situation which needs to be addressed “in a timely manner.”

“If not indolence, students at such a young age are already responsible in taking care of their siblings, early marriage and pregnancy, parents attitude towards school, family problems, illness and drug abuse, lack of interest or distraction, joining an armed conflict, the aftermath of calamities or disasters, child labor and work, and their distance between the schools and home,” Farnazo reported.

DepEd-Davao also reported that for SY 2023 to 2024, the basic education enrollment has reached 1,435,098 for Kindergarten to Grade 12, showing a 0.64 percent increase from the previous school year.

Its learners in the Senior High School (SHS) recorded a 14.65 percent increase compared to the previous enrollment in 2022.

Meanwhile, in private institutions across the region, they have observed an increase of 2.36 percent equivalent to 3,814, compared to the previous school year.

In total, as of August 24, the agency had received 1,377,704 total enrollees across all levels and sectors including ALS.

“For this, the Gross Enrollment Rate tells us that the school system was able to accommodate all learners in school regardless of age and sociocultural status,” the report stated.

“The Net Enrollment Rate, however, tells us that about 10 percent of school-age children in elementary and 29 percent in secondary are not in school. We have also depicted that 1.41 percent of the total enrolled learners in elementary grades and 6.64 percent in secondary have left or dropped out of school before completing the school year,” the official noted.

He added that through the Basic Education Development Plan 2030 or BEDP 2030, which aims to address the challenges faced by the education sector, they have still managed to provide relevant and fundamental learning opportunities even the out-of-school youth (OSY) and indigenous communities who were deprived of at least completing a formal education.

Farnazo also maintained that they have enhanced the quality of inclusive education programs and services with a total of more than 400,00 learners under the Inclusive Education Program to strengthen their full potential not just as students but as a Filipino citizen in general.

“The intermediate outcome of equity is that disadvantaged school-age children, youth, and adults benefit from appropriate equity initiatives,” Farnazo said.

Currently, DepEd-Davao’s teaching positions make up 87.73 percent of the agency’s workforce, while non-teaching positions make up 12.27 percent, totaling 54,231 employees. DEF