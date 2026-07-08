DepEd-Davao steps up safe school security measures

THE Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) has strengthened security measures in schools through its Safe School Program, aiming to prevent violence on school campuses.

DepEd-Davao Regional Director Maria Ines Asuncion said the agency has directed schools to allocate funds for security measures and has asked local government units (LGUs) across the region to help provide security guards.

Asuncion said she has also coordinated with DepEd Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario and Davao City Councilor Antoinette "Petite" Principe, chair of the City Council Committee on Education, Science and Technology, to seek additional support through the City Peace and Order Council and the Regional Peace and Order Council.

The proposed coordination aims to strengthen security by involving law enforcement and communities in monitoring students' travel between home and school.

“Let us keep our learners safe for a brighter future,” she said in a media interview on July 7, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

She added that several LGUs have already deployed security personnel around schools to help secure campus perimeters.

Meanwhile, Principe said the committees on peace and safety and on education jointly conducted a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that seeks to strengthen security measures in schools. Representatives from DepEd and various safety and security offices attended the hearing, and DepEd is currently reviewing the proposal.

Among the issues raised were the lack of perimeter fences in some schools, limited funding to hire security guards, and the absence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and metal detectors.

Principe said larger schools generally have the resources to install CCTV systems, hire security guards, and purchase metal detectors, while smaller schools often struggle to fund those measures.

She added that the Davao City Government has deployed additional safety personnel, including members of the Civil Security Unit (CSU), to schools across the city to strengthen campus security.

The proposed School Safety Ordinance of Davao City, introduced by Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta, came after a shooting incident in Tacloban that claimed the lives of three students. The measure also calls on the Department of Education to provide funding for the mandatory hiring of security guards in all public schools nationwide. RGP