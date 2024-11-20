DepEd-Davao to probe into Gr. 7 student’s death

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of suicide

FOLLOWING the alleged “suicide” incident involving a 12-year-old student in San Isidro, Davao del Norte, Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) spokesperson Jenielito Atillo said that their office is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the real reason behind the student’s death.

Atillo said in a dxDC-RMN Davao interview earlier this week that they have yet to establish any evidence whether the student killed himself after being scolded by his teacher as what has been reported across social media.

“I would like to urge the public not to conclude early. Ilabi na tong gitumbok nga reason sa pagpapakamatay kay gikasab-an sa teacher. That’s judging too early. Allow the department to conduct its effort to know the truth. And then don't judge the situation as if you are there. You are not there unya nag-judge ka. Dili dapat mag-conclude dayon ang katawhan," he stated.

(I am urging the public not to immediately conclude that his reason for committing suicide was because the teacher reprimanded him. That’s judging too early. Allow the department to conduct its effort to know the truth. Don’t judge a situation as if you were in it. You’re not there, so your judgment may lack understanding. People should not jump to conclusions).

On Saturday morning, November 16, 2024, a Grade 7 student identified as Ejay was discovered hanging from a coconut tree behind their house at Purok 1, Barangay San Miguel.

After discovering Ejay's body, his 47-year-old mother Edith sent him to the Davao Regional Medical Center in San Isidro, where he was pronounced dead. The mother claims that before the incident, she discovered alarming messages on her son's phone expressing anguish over receiving an unpleasant message from his teacher. On Friday, November 15, the instructor invited Ejay's parents to come to the school.

Currently, Atillo said that despite no signs of foul play, they have been doubling their effort to solve the case while collaborating with police and intelligence agencies through an autopsy report.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a support hotline for assistance. In the Philippines, you can contact: 1553 (Luzon-wide, toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 (Globe or TM), or 09086392672 (Smart, Sun, or TNT). DEF