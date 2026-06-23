DepEd-Davao welcomes new RD

THE Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao Region bid farewell to Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo following his official turnover to the Caraga Region in a ceremony held on Friday, June 18, 2026.

Farnazo, who served the Davao Region for more than five years, is set to assume his new post as regional director of DepEd Caraga.

Taking over as the new DepEd Davao Regional Director effective July 1, 2026 is Maria Ines C. Asuncion, the current regional director of Caraga and a former assistant regional director in Davao.

Asuncion previously worked alongside Farnazo during her tenure in Davao, bringing with her extensive experience and familiarity with the region.She recently led the successful hosting of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, highlighting Caraga’s capability in managing large-scale national events.

DepEd Davao officials and personnel expressed optimism over Asuncion’s return, citing her leadership experience and track record in regional management.

Meanwhile, Farnazo’s stint in Davao Region has been credited with driving key reforms and accomplishments, contributing to the region’s improved performance and recognition.

Asuncion acknowledged Farnazo’s mentorship, noting that her leadership approach was shaped in part by her experience working under his guidance. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM DEPED-DAVAO