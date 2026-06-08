Deped-DavSur clarifies collapsed bldg video

A SCHOOL building shown partly collapsing in a viral video circulating after the powerful earthquake that shook Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026, was already abandoned and scheduled for demolition years before the latest tremor, the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao del Sur said.

Davao del Sur-Schools Division Superintendent Lorenzo Mendoza said the structure at Matanao National High School was no longer in use and did not affect current school operations or sustain new damage from the quake.

In an online interview, Mendoza said the building had been declared unsafe after sustaining major structural damage during the series of strong earthquakes that struck Davao del Sur and nearby provinces in 2019. He said it was never repaired and has remained unoccupied since then.

"The building is abandoned, dilapidated, and already subject to demolition. It has been unoccupied since 2019 and was not included in repair programs in 2023 and 2024 because of its structural condition," Mendoza said.

He said the structure was not among the facilities used when face-to-face classes resumed in November 2024.

Mendoza also assured parents and the public that no injuries were reported among students, teachers, or non-teaching personnel following the earthquake.

"Yes. OK lang kami. Ongoing ang pag-assess sa mga buildings. Pinauwi na rin namin mga learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel (We are okay. Building assessments are ongoing. We have also sent home learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel)," he said.

According to Mendoza, the condemned structure had long been secured with safety barriers and warning signs to prevent anyone from entering the area.

"Naka-cordon na siya. May mga warning signs prohibiting learners, teachers, and the community from entering and staying in its premises (It has been cordoned off. There are warning signs prohibiting learners, teachers, and the community from entering and staying in the premises)," he added.

School officials are now inspecting and assessing all school buildings in the division to determine if any active structures sustained damage and to ensure safety before classes resume.

The clarification came after photos and videos of the damaged structure spread online, raising concerns about school safety in the municipality.

The earthquake struck offshore Sarangani on Monday morning and was initially reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) as magnitude 7.0 before being upgraded to 7.8 after further analysis.

The tremor was felt across large parts of Mindanao, including the Davao Region, prompting class suspensions and government work stoppages in several areas. Authorities also monitored coastal communities after tsunami advisories were issued, while inspection teams assessed schools, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Phivolcs advised the public to remain alert for aftershocks and follow official advisories from disaster risk reduction offices. DEF