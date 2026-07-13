DepEd-DavSur extends aid to DavOcc quake victims

TO SUPPORT the victims of the recent earthquake in Davao Occidental, the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Davao del Sur donated ₱337,420.00 in cash along with various relief items.

The donated goods included beddings, relief packs, drinking water, sacks of rice, clothing, and toiletries, all intended to help address the immediate needs of affected families and communities.

The turnover of cash assistance and relief goods was led by Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Lorenzo E. Mendoza, Assistant SDS Marilyn V. Deduyo, and division personnel.

The donations were formally received by the Schools Division Office of Davao Occidental, headed by SDS Rommel Jandayan and Assistant SDS Ramil Pilo. Some of the division personnel were also around.

The initiative reflects the spirit of bayanihan, compassion, and solidarity among the schools, districts, and stakeholders of Davao del Sur as they extend support and hope to fellow Filipinos recovering from the effects of the earthquake. DEPED-DAVAO