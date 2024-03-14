DepEd DC's Solitario accepts Farnazo’s challenge to improve Palaro gold haul

Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City division superintendent Reynante Solitario has embraced the challenge set by DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo to enhance the gold medal performance in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

In a recent Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, Solitario said, "DepEd Davao City accepts the challenge of our beloved regional director to increase the gold harvest in the next Palarong Pambansa.”

Solitario said, “With the strong support of our City Government of Davao and the city sports office, we are confident in a much-improved performance of our athletes."

Farnazo, who served as a guest speaker during the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 opening ceremonies on February 28, 2024, at Davao City National High School, challenged DepEd Davao City to secure more golds for Davao Region in the Cebu Palaro.

In a separate interview, he said, "Davao City is the strength of Region 11. If Davao Davao is doing well, Region 11 will also do well."

In the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2023, Davao City amassed 174 gold medals, 109 silvers, and 82 bronzes, retaining the overall championship.

"Everyone in Davao Region cannot beat Davao City. Davao City will likely become the Davraa champion for eternity," Farnazo asked.

He questioned the conversion rate of golds in the Palarong Pambansa, noting that Davao City only converted nine percent or 16 golds from the 174 golds won in the Davraa Meet 2023 held in Marikina City.

Davraa jumped to sixth overall from 11th place in the Marikina Palaro with 21 golds, 18 silvers, and 27 bronzes.

Farnazo highlighted the importance of improving the gold conversion rate in the Palaro, citing the need for financial support, athlete discipline, and effective planning.

Meanwhile, Solitario added, "In the face of setbacks and challenges, athletes learn to persevere, to bounce back stronger, and to never give up on their dreams. We will make these as our guiding principles to a much stronger Davao Durians Team!"

Davao City is all set to host the Davraa Meet 2024 from April 1 to 7. MLSA