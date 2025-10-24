DepEd declares teachers’ four-day Wellness Break

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has declared October 27–30, 2025, as a Wellness Break for teachers, following calls from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) for a mental health break after the recent series of strong earthquakes.

In a memorandum addressed to regional directors, school division superintendents, and school heads, DepEd said the Midyear Break will serve as the Wellness Break in line with DepEd Order No. 12, series of 2025.

"The Midyear Break is a recognition of the need to support the overall well-being of our teaching personnel, which is a critical foundation of education quality, as stated in the Secretary's five-point agenda," the memo stated.

DepEd directed schools and divisions that scheduled their In-Service Training (INSET) or other professional development programs during those dates to reschedule them within the remaining school year. These activities, it added, should aim to enhance teaching competencies and align with DepEd’s programs and priorities.

However, DepEd said these training activities must not interfere with classes and may instead be integrated into school-based training or Learning Action Cells (LACs). Funding will still come from the Human Resource Training and Development (HRTD) budget released through School Division Offices (SDOs).

For schools that have already booked venues and catering for midyear training, DepEd said they may request to reschedule based on procurement and auditing rules. If rescheduling is not possible, the training may proceed voluntarily, and participating teachers will be exempted from attending similar sessions later in the school year.

To ensure proper coordination and monitoring, DepEd instructed school heads to submit their activity plans to their SDOs through the School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD). Division plans for INSET must be forwarded to the Human Resource Development Division or the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (Neap) in their region.

Earlier, DepEd–Davao Region said it was awaiting the go-signal from Education Secretary Sonny Angara on the proposed mental health break following the “doublet earthquakes” that struck Davao Oriental on October 10.

“It’s a matter for the secretary to decide, but whatever the decision is, we on the ground will respond positively,” Atillo said during a press conference on October 15 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

ACT-Davao Union president Reynaldo Pardillo earlier urged DepEd to suspend the October Mid-Year Performance Review and Evaluation (MPRE), saying teachers still need time to recover from trauma.

“DepEd is proceeding with performance evaluations instead of giving mental health support that teachers desperately need,” Pardillo said. “We’re not against professional development, but against a system that treats teachers like machines.”

Atillo acknowledged that teachers have been under immense pressure, especially after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10. RGP