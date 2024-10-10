DepEd, DOH launch Bakuna Eskwela

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Health (DOH) launched the revival of the School-Based Immunization (SBI) program, dubbed as Bakuna Eskwela, to protect students from life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs).

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa led the kickoff event of Bakuna Eskwela on Monday at the Dr. A Albert Elementary School in Manila.

The Bakuna Eskwela campaign will be rolled out in selected public schools across various provinces this October to November 2024, after a four-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focusing on measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, the effort marks a significant shift as the program moves back from community-based immunizations to its original school-based setup, following the resumption of in-person classes.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his support to the school-based vaccination program.

“Thank you to the President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.] for his support for this program at nabanggit nga ni Sec. Ted Herbosa ‘yong HPV virus, mga magulang, ang ginagastos diyan Php4,000 at nagdesisyon para maging libre ‘yan sa pangungumbinse ni Sec. Ted Herbosa kay no less than our President,” Sec. Angara said.

With a total budget allocation of PhP 853 million, Bakuna Eskwela aims to immunize at least 3.8 million public school students enrolled in Grades 1 and 7 with MR and Td vaccines, and another 973,930 female Grade 4 students in selected public schools for the HPV vaccine that protects against cervical cancer.

“Sa bakuna, we can ensure our learners stay in school and don’t miss valuable learning opportunities. As EDCOM’s studies show, some schools lost as much as 53 days of instruction in a single school year due to various health-related issues,” Sec. Angara noted.

“Education is a shared responsibility. Lahat tayo ay may responsibilidad sa ating mga kabataan, the National Government, the Local Government Units, schools, must come together to realize this initiative’s potentials. We must protect our children today to ensure our country’s healthy and bright future. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, walang maiiwan na bata, malusog, magaling, matalino,” Sec. Angara added.

The School-Based Immunization program, which began in 2015, had been successful in reducing outbreaks of VPDs among schoolchildren. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary suspension and led to a worrying decline in vaccination rates.

“Our goal is to create a safe environment and ensure health and well-being of every Filipino child. Ngayong Oktubre at Nobyembre, we will unite and campaign together with the Department of Education to save our children from these Vaccine Preventable Diseases,” Sec. Herbosa said. PR