DepEd eyes closer ties with global companies

MAKATI CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized the importance of industry linkages and bilateral relations in the “Day of the Future,” an event organized by the Switzerland Embassy on Wednesday.

“It’s a very intriguing and promising event,” Sec. Angara said in his opening remarks. The Day of the Future is an annual event in Switzerland where students from Grades 5 to 7 are brought to career exposure trips.

“I think the children who will participate, over 300, will not forget today. And perhaps it opens a path for the DepEd to have similar events in the future in different localities,” Secretary Angara said in his message.

After its inauguration last year, this year’s edition of the Day of the Future provided an opportunity for selected Grades 5, 6, and 7 learners to visit work sites and professional settings, including the Swiss Embassy in Makati City.

During the event press conference, the Education Chief underscored the urgency of strengthening the Senior High School curriculum. He said that the Department has to do right by its learners who are looking for a viable pathway towards employment, entrepreneurship, and technical vocational professions. Sec. Angara also committed to closer industry ties, emphasizing the value of matching education competencies to needed skills in the labor market.

For its part, the Embassy highlighted its approach to vocational training, promoted the social responsibility programs of Swiss companies operating in the Philippines, and enjoined cooperation towards Sustainable Development Goal 1: Ending Poverty. PR