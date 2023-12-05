DepEd highlights learner rights and protection measures in 2023 NCM culmination

TO CULMINATE the celebration of National Children’s Month (NCM), the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday highlighted its significant measures in championing Learner Rights and Protection.

In her keynote speech, Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte underscored the importance of providing children with safe space, which is vital in their development.

“Today, we conclude the observation of National Children’s Month, reminding us that we are tasked to provide our children with a safe, nurturing, and loving life that allows them to play, learn, and grow into responsible, productive, and well-rounded individuals,” Duterte said.

“This task is binding and requires our will, commitment, and a strong sense of unity of purpose as a community of elected leaders, policy makers, educators, advocates, development partners, business development supporters, and parents all working together to champion Filipino Children,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Learner Rights and Protection Office (LRPO) launched the Learners Helpline Jingle and Theme Song titled Karapatan ng Kabataan: Kilalanin, Iparating, Itaguyod.

The jingle aims to introduce the mandates of the LTCCH and ensure easy recall of helpline numbers to learners, parents, and stakeholders.

Atty. Suzette Gannaban-Medina, OIC-Director of the LRPO, presented the Learner Rights and Protection Policy, which is the enhanced version of DepEd Order No. 40, s. 2012, including recent laws and issuances in relation to learner protection.

She also discussed the Guidelines on the Implementation of the Safe Spaces Act in Basic Education, a measure to ensure a positive and safe learning environment free from gender-based violence, especially gender-based sexual harassment.

Moreover, Atty. Gannaban-Medina explained the Protocols on the Handling of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict (CSAC) Learners, which shall guide all DepEd personnel and stakeholders on the appropriate handling and treatment of CSAC learners, ensuring the protection of all our learners in times of armed conflict.

The NCM culmination was attended by partner-organizations and allies for learner rights and protection advocacies. PR