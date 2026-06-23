DepEd, Jhpiego launch HPV resource for teachers

PASIG CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) recently held a hybrid orientation and consultation with representatives from various Central Office bureaus and all 18 regional offices, including the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, on the use of a new cervical cancer prevention and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination resource booklet designed for teachers and education support personnel. The activity was conducted at the Citadines Millennium Ortigas Manila in Pasig City.

The Bureau of Learner Support Services-School Health Division, in partnership with Jhpiego Philippines and with support from the HPV Vaccination Acceleration Program Partners Initiative (HAPPI) Consortium, led the development of the resource booklet, Guro Laban sa Cervical Cancer. This resource aims to equip educators with accurate and evidence-based information on cervical cancer prevention and HPV vaccination.

The resource booklet will be made available as a self-paced online learning supplementary material for teachers and education support personnel. It covers key information on both primary and secondary prevention of cervical cancer, including HPV vaccination, cervical cancer screening, and treatment options for precancerous lesions and early-stage cervical cancer.

The resource also provides information on available screening methods, including visual inspection with acetic acid, Pap smear testing, and HPV DNA testing, helping educators better understand the continuum of cervical cancer prevention and care.

“Teachers and education support personnel play a critical role in supporting parents and learners with accurate health information. Aside from health workers, they are among the most accessible and trusted sources of information for parents seeking guidance on HPV vaccination,” said Atty. Razzel Requesto, Director IV at the Bureau of Learner Support Services.

The resource was developed with technical recommendations from the Bureau of Curriculum Development (BCD), Bureau of Learning Delivery (BLD), Bureau of Learning Resources (BLR), Public Affairs Service (PAS), and the Employees Welfare Division (EWD) of the Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development (BHROD), with guidance from the Department of Health's Health Promotion Bureau.

"This resource reflects the strength of collaboration between the education and health sectors. Together, we are helping ensure that teachers have the knowledge and tools to promote accurate information on HPV vaccination and protect the health of future generations," said Dir. Requesto added.

The annual School-Based Immunization (SBI) Program, jointly implemented by the DOH and DepEd, has been conducted since 2017. Prior to the implementation of SBI activities, Parent-Teacher Association meetings are held to provide parents and guardians with relevant information regarding the program. These efforts complement the health education and promotion initiatives of the DOH and local government units, helping ensure the successful conduct of immunization activities in schools.

By equipping teachers and education support personnel with the appropriate tools and knowledge, DepEd aims to strengthen consistent, evidence-based communication about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention. The initiative also reinforces the education sector's role in promoting healthy school environments and supporting efforts to reduce illness and deaths caused by vaccine-preventable cancers.

"The Guro Laban sa Cervical Cancer resource booklet gives teachers a practical reference for addressing questions on HPV vaccination and supporting health-promoting practices in schools," said Dr. Lilibeth Gonzales, OIC Chief of the DepEd School Health Division.

"Cervical cancer is largely preventable, and increasing awareness about HPV vaccination is essential to protecting future generations. Through this partnership, we are helping ensure that teachers have the knowledge and tools to support informed decision-making among parents and learners," said Dr. Ingrid Magnata, Country Program Manager of Jhpiego Philippines. PR