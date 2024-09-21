DepEd, Landbank join hands to repair classrooms in 12 last-mile schools

PASIG CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to repair classrooms in 12 schools located in disaster-affected areas.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and LBP President Lynette V. Ortiz led the signing ceremony of the MOU, which outlines LBP’s commitment to fund the repairs with Php 500,000 per school for the duration of the two-year partnership.

In addition, LBP President Ortiz also shared that the LBP Leasing and Finance Corporation and the LBP resources and development corporation has contributed an extra P1 M in funding and construction assistance for the selected schools.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami ng lubos sa inyong generosity at kagandahang loob. Ramdam na ramdam po namin ang inyong malasakit and it is clear that you have chosen communities that will really benefit from the donations,” Secretary Angara said to Land Bank partners.

In the MOU, concerned Schools Division Offices (SDOs) will oversee adherence to government standards and facilitate learning continuity during repairs. School heads, meanwhile, will manage documentation and updates, while Schools Division Engineers will coordinate with LBP’s technical team for the repair activities.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, LBP will also mobilize its employees as volunteers, promoting a culture of community service.

“We are introducing this volunteerism component that will mobilize employees to participate in repair and renovation efforts as well as support activities for both communities and learners involved,” Ortiz said.

LBP President Ortiz also committed to help DepEd in connecting with other banks to include Adopt-a-School Program of DepEd as part of their CSR.

Sec. Angara applauded this commitment, citing that the Department welcomes other partnerships to improve the delivery of basic education services in the country. "If we put together the combined CSR of all the banks, we will make a dent. We are looking forward to more partnerships in the future," he said.

LBP Executive Vice President Alex A. Lorayes, Senior Vice President Catherine Rowena B. Villanueva, Senior Vice President Marilou L. Villafranca, Senior Vice President Atty. Joselito B. Vallada, Mr. Ricardo C. Juliano, President and CEO-LBP, Resources and Development Corporation, Mr. Michael P. Arañas, President and CEO, LBP Leasing and Finance Corporation, and members of the DepEd Executive Committee witnessed the said partnership. PR