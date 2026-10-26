DepEd launches M7X Ready School Program to prepare schools for "The Big One"

TAGUM CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) launched the M7X Ready School Program through the Orientation on Earthquake Preparedness Program for the Mindanao Cluster, reinforcing efforts to strengthen school readiness for major earthquakes.

The initiative aims to help schools prepare for a magnitude 7 earthquake or stronger, including the anticipated “Big One,” through enhanced disaster preparedness and safety measures.

A key component of the program is a 100-point self-assessment tool that enables schools to evaluate their level of earthquake preparedness, identify gaps, and improve emergency response capabilities.

The M7X Ready School Program focuses on three key objectives: protecting the lives of students and personnel, minimizing property damage, and ensuring the swift resumption of educational services following a disaster.

The orientation gathered experts and representatives from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), DOST-PHIVOLCS, Philippine Red Cross, and other partner agencies, who shared insights on earthquake preparedness, structural safety, and emergency response.

Through the M7X Ready School Program, DepEd continues to promote a culture of preparedness and resilience, empowering schools to create safer learning environments and better protect communities from the impacts of future earthquakes. PR