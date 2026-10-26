DepEd launches peer support system for safer schools

MAKATI CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) is expanding its network of learner-led peer facilitation through the My Buddy System, alongside structured counseling and teacher check-ins, to build safer and more supportive school environments as part of its mental health and psychosocial support framework.

As part of DepEd's observance of National School Safety Week, the My Buddy System initiative is a key component of the department's broader School Safety Campaign. By tapping into student networks, DepEd aims to encourage early help-seeking while ensuring that professionals continue to oversee risk assessments, formal referrals, and specialized care.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized the importance of peer support in breaking down communication barriers among young people experiencing difficulties.

“Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na tiyaking ligtas at supported ang ating mga mag-aaral, isinusulong natin ang peer facilitation dahil may mga pagkakataon na mas madaling magbukas ang bata sa kapwa niya mag-aaral,” sinabi ni Angara.

(In line with President Bongbong Marcos' directive to ensure that our students are safe and supported, we are promoting peer facilitation because there are times when a child finds it easier to open up to a fellow student.)

“Kaya sa pamamagitan ng peer facilitation, binibigyan natin sila ng safe space para magtulungan. Pero malinaw na ito ay katuwang at hindi kapalit ng ating mga guidance counselor at guro na patuloy na gagabay sa kanila.”

(So, through peer facilitation, we are giving them a safe space to help one another. But it is clear that this serves as a partner, not a replacement, for our guidance counselors and teachers, who will continue to guide them.)

Under the program, learner buddies will be organized through structured buddy pairings or small peer groups focused on friendship and horizontal peer mediation based on the “big brother/big sister” model.

These activities encourage help-seeking within safe classroom settings and are designed to complement, rather than replace, professional guidance personnel. DepEd clarified that the initiative is not an alternative to professional mental health care.

To ensure close adult supervision, DepEd is accelerating the recruitment and deployment of School Counselor Associates to assist School Counselors. These professionals will oversee peer groups and lead debriefing sessions, while Child Protection Committees (CPCs) and School Care Centers will handle protection concerns and external referrals.

As part of this comprehensive initiative, DepEd is also implementing structured classroom check-ins during Homeroom Guidance sessions to monitor students' well-being and safety. Regular check-ins will also help identify potential risks early and provide guidance from adults.

Angara also emphasized the important role of parental and caregiver involvement and vigilance in protecting students from harmful influences online. He said addressing school violence and protecting students' well-being are shared responsibilities of the entire community.

“Ang kaligtasan sa ating mga paaralan ay hindi lang usapin ng DepEd, ito ay pananagutan ng buong komunidad. Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos, gagawin natin ang lahat para protektahan ang ating mga mag-aaral,” dagdag ni Angara.

(Safety in our schools is not just a concern of DepEd; it is the responsibility of the entire community. In line with President Marcos' directive, we will do everything to protect our students.)

“Sa pag-uugnay ng ating mga guidance counselor, ng ating mga trained at alertong kabataan, at ng buong pamayanan, bumubuo tayo ng isang tunay na safety net para sa bawat kabataang Pilipino.”

(By bringing together our guidance counselors, our trained and vigilant young people, and the entire community, we are building a genuine safety net for every Filipino youth.)

By strengthening ties among students, teachers, mental health professionals, and other community members, DepEd aims to establish a strong and comprehensive safety net that addresses changes in students' behavior before they escalate into violence. PR