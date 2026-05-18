DepEd launches procurement dashboard for transparency

MAKATI CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara has launched a centralized Procurement Information Hub to provide greater visibility into procurement activities at the Central Office of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The initiative aims to ensure that essential resources such as textbooks and school infrastructure are delivered more efficiently to students through enhanced public accountability and data-driven monitoring.

“This dashboard reflects our commitment to President Bongbong Marcos’ vision of a digital-forward and transparent government where every peso for our learners is accounted for,” Secretary Angara said.

“By opening our procurement processes to the public, we align with the President’s mandate to eliminate corruption and ensure that school infrastructure and supplies are delivered without delay.”

The dashboard consolidates key procurement information into an accessible platform, eliminating the need to go through multiple documents and reports.

The platform provides a comprehensive view of the total Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) and the number of projects being implemented by the DepEd Central Office.

Stakeholders can also track how resources are distributed across various programs under the General Appropriations Act, including learning materials and information and communication technology.

By consolidating this data, the dashboard supports better monitoring, coordination, and data-driven decision-making to improve the delivery of education services.

Beyond general figures, the hub features a detailed gallery of awarded projects, listing project titles, contract amounts, quantities, award dates, and winning bidders.

It also includes a dedicated mechanism for the public to report procurement-related concerns, including possible incidents of fraud or corruption, encouraging broader citizen participation.

The DepEd Procurement Information Hub can be accessed at: https://airtable.com/appomOegVtuSkp2dS/shroSagZfZzKXp2mo

This transparency tool was established in line with the New Government Procurement Act, or Republic Act No. 12009—one of the key laws crafted and championed by Angara during his time in the Senate.

Signed into law on July 20, 2024, the landmark measure seeks to reform the more than two-decade-old Government Procurement Reform Act, or Republic Act No. 9184, to make government transactions more modern, transparent, and efficient.

Ultimately, this initiative reinforces DepEd’s commitment to open and accountable governance toward the timely and effective delivery of educational resources. PR