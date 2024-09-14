Davao

DepEd: P26.9B salary increase for teachers, staff set for release

DepEd: P26.9B salary increase for teachers, staff set for release
SunStar File Photo
Published on

QUEZON CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) has begun processing the salary increase differentials for public school teachers and non-teaching personnel for Fiscal Year 2024, following the guidelines set forth in Executive Order 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced on Monday that the DepEd has received approval from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to proceed with the distribution of approximately P26.9 billion in salary differentials for eligible employees. 

"As previously stated, both the President and the DBM have confirmed that funds will be released. In fact, they have instructed DepEd to use any available funds to advance the payment of this P26.9 billion salary differential for Fiscal Year 2024, covering DepEd's plantilla positions," Secretary Angara explained during the House committee's deliberation on DepEd's proposed FY 2025 budget.

Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla confirmed that public school teachers and non-teaching staff can expect to receive their salary differentials for the period of January to August 2024 starting in September 2024. "The September payroll is authorized to include these payments," Usec. Sevilla stated.

Additionally, Usec. Sevilla noted that, as of August 31, DepEd Regions 1 (Ilocos Region), 3 (Central Luzon), and MIMAROPA have successfully secured the release of their Notice of Official Salary Adjustment (NOSA) and are already processing the payment of salary differentials to their employees.

"Upon receiving the NOSA, the allotments—coordinated with the DBM—allow us to use our savings temporarily, with DBM committing to replenish these funds," Sevilla explained.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), and Region 11 (Davao Region) have begun partial releases of their NOSA. PR

Bongbong Marcos
salary increase
Education
Schools
Budget
Department of Budget and Management
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Department of Education
DepEd
government
increase
teachers
salary
Finance
Public School Teachers
Staff
DBM
Philippines
Non-teaching personnel
public sector
Fiscal Year 2024
Executive Order 64
Salary differentials
Notice of Official Salary Adjustment
NOSA

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph