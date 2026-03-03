DepEd promotes responsible AI integration in education

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) lauded the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Innovation (NAICRI), led by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen the country’s long-term AI ecosystem and ensure the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in basic education.

As a key step in implementing the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the Philippines (NAIS-PH), NAICRI will serve as an institutional platform to expand AI research, shared computing infrastructure, and innovation translation in priority sectors.

For DepEd, the establishment of NAICRI will support ongoing reforms in workforce development, digital infrastructure, and responsible governance within the Department.

According to Education Secretary Sonny Angara, DepEd aims to prepare students for the future while ensuring AI is used safely, fairly, and responsibly.

"Education must be both protected and future-ready," Secretary Angara said. "We will harness AI to close learning gaps, strengthen governance, and empower teachers—but always with safeguards, transparency, and human oversight."

Even before NAICRI’s launch, DepEd has been promoting AI integration under three main pillars: AI in Education, Education on AI, and AI for Education Systems, all focused on learner protection and human-centered innovation.

Key AI-driven initiatives of the Department include:

Project TALINO – A digital mapping system providing real-time insights into school needs, strengthening data-informed planning and private sector engagement.

Project DUNONG – Automation of the National Qualifying Examination for School Heads to improve efficiency and accuracy in selecting school leaders.

Project SALIKSEEK – A generative AI-powered quick-response tool enabling DepEd staff to access structured education data within seconds.

To ensure clear guardrails, DepEd released the Foundational Guidelines on the Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Basic Education, which establishes a national framework for ethical, inclusive, and risk-proportionate AI use in schools.

The policy implements a risk-based classification system aligned with global standards and explicitly bans high-risk uses such as social scoring, manipulative chatbots for minors, and biometric emotion recognition.

It also mandates Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs), the establishment of a DepEd AI Registry, and strict compliance with data privacy and child protection laws prior to any AI deployment.

With NAICRI now serving as the Philippines’ institutional AI hub, DepEd reaffirmed that basic education plays a vital role in shaping an AI-ready generation—critical thinkers, ethical users, and future innovators. PR