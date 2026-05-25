DepEd pushes Foundational Learning at the 2026 Education World Forum

LONDON — At the largest gathering of education leaders worldwide, the Department of Education (DepEd) advanced the strengthening of global initiatives and regional cooperation for Foundational Learning during the recently concluded Education World Forum (EWF), held in London from May 17–20, 2026.

Through participation in two high-level meetings with education leaders from around the world and Southeast Asia, the Philippine delegation shared key reports on the country’s national strategy for large-scale learning recovery and improving educational outcomes.

Under the guidance of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the leadership of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, these initiatives were outlined under a comprehensive 5-Point Reform Agenda focused on learning recovery, teacher support, effective governance, workforce readiness, and innovative education.

DepEd highlighted its achievements in building a complete learning ecosystem. These include the expansion of the School-Based Feeding Program for all Kindergarten and Grade 1 learners nationwide starting this June, distribution of take-home storybooks for Kindergarten to Grade 3 students, and continued academic gains through the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program, which is now a full-fledged law.

During the discussions, DepEd received notable recognition from its international counterparts for the Philippine government’s significant investment in the education sector, amounting to 4% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), led by President Marcos and Secretary Angara.

“We recognized early on that educational decline cannot be solved through isolated projects or short-term campaigns. It requires structural reforms that strengthen how schools function, how teachers are supported, and how systems deliver results,” said DepEd Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Fatima Lipp Panontongan, a member of the Philippine delegation to this year’s EWF.

Also part of the delegation were Undersecretary for Learning Systems Carmela Oracion and Undersecretary for Planning, E-CAIR, and PQF Secretariat Rafaelita Aldaba.

In line with international collaboration, the delegation also shared key initiatives under two major regional frameworks aimed at improving basic education across Southeast Asia.

One of these is the development of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Foundational Learning (ADFL), a key policy led by DepEd in support of the Philippines’ chairmanship in ASEAN, fulfilling Secretary Angara’s strategic commitment during the 2025 Forum.

Additionally, DepEd discussed its active participation in the upcoming ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2026–2030, which includes the ASEAN Academic Recovery and Catch-up Program (ASEAN ARC-UP). This program will serve as a regional mechanism to promote collective solutions for learning recovery among member states.

The Philippines aims to support this collaboration by proposing the expansion of effective education strategies across the region. According to Panontongan, “We believe learning recovery is now a shared regional responsibility that requires collective solutions.”

Through these contributions, DepEd reaffirmed its position as a proactive and reliable partner in advancing education worldwide.

“The education challenges confronting our generation are complex, but they are not irreversible. Reform requires political will, sustained investment, and collective action from governments, educators, communities, and international partners,” Panontongan added.

Established in 2002, the Education World Forum is the world’s largest gathering of education and skills ministers.

This annual forum provides an international platform for official delegations to address systemic challenges, share insights, and discuss critical issues—from technology integration and equitable access to the role of quality learning in driving global socio-economic development. PR