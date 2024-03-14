DepEd R11 lauds Davao City's Davraa Meet 2024 hosting preparations

The Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao Region lauded the city government of Davao and the DepEd-Davao City for their Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 hosting preparations as the sportsfest for elementary and secondary athletes will get underway on April 1 to 7.

DepEd-Davao regional spokesperson Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo, in an interview with SunStar Davao at his office on Tuesday, March 12, noted that little additional preparation was needed since the city had previously hosted several editions of the Davraa Meet and the 2019 Palarong Pambansa.

"So, in place na everything, even the billeting quarters. So, mura rag pindot lang, ready na ang tanan (It's as if with just one click, everything is ready)," he said. "We are so happy with the city government, our host LGU, tungod kay sila sa DepEd Davao City gipangandam gyud nila pag maayo (as they along with DepEd Davao City prepared well).

During the Davraa Meet 2024 management committee meeting held on Monday, March 11, Atillo said that Mikey Aportadera, the officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), provided updates on the city's preparations, including the status of the playing venues.

He also said that Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) head Angel Sumagaysay outlined the security plan for the regional qualifying event, which will involve 11 delegations. These include perennial overall champion Davao City Durians, Davao Oriental The Sunrisers, Davao Occidental Slashers, Davao del Norte Pioneers, Davao de Oro Golden Titans, Digos City Trekkers, Davao del Sur Cobras, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Samal Waves, Mati City Eagles, Panabo City Banana Magnates, and Tagum City Premier.

Atillo praised Davao City's "very good security cluster" and noted that Mayor Sebastian Duterte is pleased with the city's hosting and preparations thus far.

"Tanang system sa LGU gipalihok gyud for this one as an offshoot sa muabutay nga Palarong Pambansa (All LGU systems are activated for this Davraa Meet hosting, as a prelude to the forthcoming Palarong Pambansa 2026 hosting)," Atillo added.

Davao City submitted its bid to host the 2026 Palaro on March 8, 2024. However, the national education agency has not yet announced the results.

Sports included in the Dcaa Meet 2024 are archery, football, arnis, aero gymnastics, athletics, basketball, softball, volleyball, badminton, sepak takraw, baseball, table tennis, boxing, chess, rhythmic gymnastics, gymnastics, wushu, pencak silat, tennis, wrestling, dancesports, bocce, goal ball, 3X3 basketball, taekwondo, billiards, futsal, and swimming. WithErica Villacastin, Chadrev Paul Carpe, and Karl Bryan Porras, DNSC Interns