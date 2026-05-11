DepEd rolls out upgraded student mental health helpline

VALENZUELA CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Monday led the launch of a new and vital lifeline for students during the nationwide rollout of the strengthened Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline (#33733), which now has a direct connection to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline.

During his visit to General Tiburcio De Leon National High School, Angara demonstrated how the Department of Education (DepEd) two-way referral system ensures that students facing mental health crises or protection concerns can receive immediate professional assistance.

“Sa ilalim ng liderato ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, mahalaga sa atin ang bawat mag-aaral kaya nais nating iparamdam sa kanila na hindi sila nag-iisa at laging may handang makinig sa kanilang pinagdadaanan (Under the leadership of Bongbong Marcos, every learner matters to us, so we want them to feel that they are not alone and that someone is always ready to listen to what they are going through),” Angara said.

“Sa pag-uugnay ng ating #33733 Helpline sa mga dalubhasa mula sa NCMH, inilalapit natin ang kalinga at de-kalidad na healthcare sa bawat mag-aaral—dahil sa bawat tawag, tinitiyak natin na may katuwang sila tungo sa paggaling, kaligtasan, at panatag na kaisipan. (By linking our #33733 Helpline with specialists from the NCMH, we are bringing care and quality healthcare closer to every learner—because with every call, we ensure they have support toward recovery, safety, and peace of mind.)”

The Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline can be reached through #33733 (#DEPED), 09451759777, email at weprotectlearners@deped.gov.ph, or via Viber. With support from contact center solutions provided by PLDT Inc., the helpline can now directly connect callers in need to NCMH experts for faster crisis response.

DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection (LRP) officers provide immediate guidance and assessment, address urgent concerns, and coordinate with relevant offices for prompt action.

Angara also toured the school’s Learner Support Center, a facility that brings together the Guidance/Care Center, Teen Center, and Learner Rights and Protection Desk to serve as a safe space for students.

The activity in Valenzuela City is part of a simultaneous nationwide rollout, with parallel events held at Cabatuan National Comprehensive High School and Bulua National High School.

During his visit, Angara also observed the YAKAP and Kalinga Caravan, a joint initiative with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, which provided free medical, dental, and vision screenings, as well as psychosocial support and mental health activities to around 200 students, teachers, and parents.

He also welcomed 25 new members of the school’s Peer Hub, composed of youth leaders trained by MentorHealth Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University to provide peer-to-peer mental health support and referral assistance to fellow students.

According to Grade 12 student Zeus Embalsado, the Peer Hub serves as a more approachable support system for students who may hesitate to open up to adults.

“Nakita ko ang kalagayan ng kapwa kong mag-aaral kung saan hindi sila minsan nakakalapit sa mga nakakatanda. Kaya naman napag-isipan kong sumali, para makalapit sila sa mga kapwa mag-aaral kung saan mas magiging comfortable sila, (I saw the situation of my fellow students, where they sometimes cannot approach adults. That’s why I decided to join—so they can reach out to fellow students where they feel more comfortable),” he said.

Another Grade 12 student, Daphne Fernandez, shared her motivation: “Ang nagtulak po sa akin na maging part ng Peer Hub ay mga experiences ko at para magbigay ng inspirasyon sa mga kapwa ko estudyante. Hindi lang din po inspirasyon pero kung saan ako makakatulong sa ating society. (My experiences pushed me to become part of the Peer Hub, and to inspire my fellow students—not just to inspire, but also to help our society in any way I can.)”

Angara also led an orientation for 40 parents on how to identify and respond to bullying. The program, supported by Ateneo de Manila University, used evidence-based materials to help parents effectively guide their children and make use of school support channels.

He also visited the school kitchen to observe the School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP), where nutritious meals are carefully prepared by the School Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA) for participants of the ARAL summer remediation program.

These comprehensive interventions align with the Universal Health Care Act and the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-being Promotion Act, both of which Angara co-authored and championed during his time in the Senate. PR