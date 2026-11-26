THE Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City Division will review schools' incident reports and remind them of their duty to report cases to the agency, following the 21st Davao City Council discussion on the Nov. 5 bullying incident at Ateneo de Davao University's junior high school.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Josie Bolofer, who stood in for Schools Division Superintendent Reynante Solitario, told the council during its regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, that schools must submit quarterly reports and an initial report within 24 hours of an incident.

The council asked DepEd to check the bullying records of all schools in the city, public and private, and not only Ateneo.

Solitario earlier confirmed that the division had submitted an incident report on the Ateneo case to the DepEd regional office, SunStar Davao reported.

DepEd-Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito Atillo also said private schools may conduct their own disciplinary proceedings but must comply with the child protection and anti-bullying policies, and that parties dissatisfied with the outcome may elevate the matter to DepEd.

National push

The discussion came days after Education Secretary Sonny Angara, responding to a separate bullying incident in Aklan, warned schools on Nov. 21 to enforce stricter measures under DepEd Order 006, series of 2026, which allows expulsion as a possible sanction for bullying.

"We strongly condemn all forms of bullying in our schools. Every child deserves to learn in a safe environment, free from fear, harassment, and violence," Angara said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The order, issued in March, consolidates DepEd's rules on learner protection, including reporting procedures, disciplinary measures, and psychosocial support, and requires due process before imposing penalties.

Handled within school

During the session, Ateneo's vice president for basic education, Dr. Gina Montalan, said the junior high school has handled 14 disciplinary cases involving 17 students since June, covering a range of offenses from academic integrity to fighting.

Two were classified as bullying.

She said the school has settled all 14 with the students and their parents under the school's student handbook.

Montalan said the school handles cases such as academic integrity through its own processes, while coordinating grave offenses with government offices under the handbook. Of the 14, the Nov. 5 incident was the one referred to government agencies.

She said DepEd Order 006, series of 2026, sets the rules for a safe learning environment; public schools must follow it, while private schools are encouraged to adopt it, and Ateneo treats it as its minimum standard.

Asked whether the case records could be given to DepEd, Montalan said they would share them "when necessary and when we have clearance from our legal."

She said the school is reviewing its policies against the Anti-Bullying Act, the DepEd order, and the city's anti-bullying ordinance to find gaps, and would include the councilors' suggestions.

"Those gaps that are in our current policies and protocols, we are now slowly addressing it," Montalan said.

The university earlier created a task force on bullying prevention with a 90-day mandate to review its reporting channels and response procedures across all its schools. It must submit an initial report within 30 days and an action plan by the 90th day.

'There to assist'

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang urged schools to report even minor incidents to DepEd and the social welfare office, saying offenses involving children don't stop at school.

"Even how small it is, the DepEd and the social welfare are there to assist," Dayanghirang said.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, author of the city's anti-bullying ordinance, earlier cited City Population Division data showing that 5,728 in-school and out-of-school youth experienced bullying in 2025, though he said it was yet to be verified whether these were formally reported to schools.

Bolofer said DepEd will ask Ateneo for the details of the cases and check whether they were properly settled. DepEd also sent the school a letter on Nov. 19 requesting reports on a complaint received through its regional office, she said.

The agency also holds regular meetings with the learner rights and protection officers assigned to each school to take up student concerns, Bolofer said. GRS