DepEd trimester plan draws teacher pushback

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers–Davao City (ACT-Davao) raised concerns over the Department of Education’s (DepEd) proposal to shift from a four-quarter system to a trimester system, saying teachers and students are not “lab rats.”

Reynaldo Pardillo, chairperson of ACT-Davao, said the national government should focus on pressing problems first if it is serious about solving the learning crisis. These include classroom shortages, low and non-livable teacher salaries, excessive clerical work, error-prone textbooks, and students going hungry.

“Ang mga agenda na wala ning age sa survey sa mas nagpalisod sa mga magtutudlo og estudyante (Agendas that did not go through the survey made it more difficult for teachers and students),” Pardillo said in a statement Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

He added that simply moving to a trimester system would not address the education system’s deep-rooted challenges.

The group stressed that it is not opposed to reform but insisted that meaningful change must be evidence-based, well-funded, and participatory. It called on DepEd to release the study behind the proposal, consult with teachers and education workers, and prioritize teacher demands such as livable wages, plantilla items, sufficient classrooms, and adequate learning resources.

ACT-Davao also questioned the proposal’s transparency and its supporting research. The group asked why extensive consultations with teachers, recognized unions, and other education workers were not conducted before the announcement. They said repeated structural changes in the past were implemented without proper preparation, support, or evaluation, leaving teachers and students to navigate “hit-or-miss education reforms.”

The group further questioned how teachers’ work could be realistically compressed into three semesters when meeting the requirements under the four-quarter system is already challenging. “Reshuffling workdays does not reduce overwork, teaching loads, or class sizes,” Pardillo said.

Change in the education sector

Meanwhile, Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo, DepEd-Davao Region spokesperson,

said change is inevitable and the education sector cannot cling to the status quo. Innovation should be guided by facts, he added.

“Kay education system mani dili pwede na diha ka nalang kakunay sa traditional way you really have to look whatever you can do para mas mapalambo pa nimo ang sector (Because this is the education system, you cannot just stay stuck in the traditional way. You really have to look at whatever you can do to further improve the sector).”

Proposed shift to trimester

Atillo explained that the shift from a four-quarter system to a trimester is still a proposal from DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, which has been forwarded to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Angara said the change could improve teaching and learning by providing more space for instruction and reducing some activities. Atillo clarified that the proposal would not affect the number of required school calendar days, which must not exceed 220, and it would not eliminate subjects. Instead, it aims to create a more manageable school year for students and teachers.

He added that the proposal is not final and will only be implemented if approved.

Angara first proposed the shift on February 13, saying the trimester system would allow longer, uninterrupted learning periods, better pacing of lessons, and a lower administrative burden for teachers. RGP