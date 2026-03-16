DepEd urges students to use modern technology to drive progress

QUEZON CITY — Education Secretary Sonny Angara urged students to lead the development of technological solutions to address local and global challenges during the formal opening of the 2026 National Science and Technology Fair (NSTF) on Wednesday.

With the theme “Harnessing the Unknown: Powering the Future Through Science and Innovation,” the annual competition organized by the Department of Education serves as a major platform for high school students to showcase their innovative research and inventions in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Angara emphasized the important role of young scientists in creating practical solutions for critical sectors, including sustainable energy, food production and nutrition, and technology-driven disaster resilience.

As proof of the world-class talent of Filipino youth, Angara cited the recent international recognition received by students from Patin-ay National High School in Agusan del Sur for their research on medicinal plants.

“In line with the vision of President Bongbong Marcos to leverage science and technology for a better quality of life, we urge our learners to pioneer solutions that address our most critical national challenges,” Angara said.

“By mastering rapidly evolving technologies today, the Filipino youth serve as the primary architects of a more innovative and resilient Bagong Pilipinas.”

The NSTF also serves as the official qualifying round for the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the largest pre-college science competition in the world.

Participants from various parts of the country compete in different contests and activities, including the Tuklas Research Competition, which features projects in Life Science, Physical Science, Robotics and Intelligent Machines, and Mathematics and Computational Science.

The STEM Innovation Expo Competition highlights market-ready solutions to issues such as food security, water conservation, renewable energy, cybersecurity, and health.

Also included in the event are the STEM Academy Conference and Agham Bayanihan, a community exhibit where partner institutions present their innovative technologies and services to the public. PR