Deputy mayors warn vs improper use of attire

THE deputy mayors of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes of Davao City are urging the public anew to consult and coordinate with the elders of the 11 tribes before using tribal attires, especially during the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

During the ISpeak Media Forum, Deputy Mayor Pamikiren Latip Arumpac Jr., deputy mayor of the Bangsa Iranun, emphasized the importance of the proper use of the different Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and Moro attire.

“Kailangan kung maghiram kayo ng aming mga susuotin, kailangan ng advice ng aming elders kung paano suotin (If you wish to borrow and wear our attires, you need to ask for an advice, consult with our elders on how to proper wearing of attires),” he said.

He said that it is important for people who wish to wear their attires to know the proper way of wearing their clothes as well as of the cultural and traditional customs the ethnolinguistic groups have when it comes to their traditional attires.

Arumpac cited situations wherein a non-Muslim wears Muslim attire but makes the sign of the cross during prayer or shows their legs. He said that these practices are in violation of their dressing customs.

Deputy Mayor Erwin Adolfo, Deputy Mayor of the Bagobo-Klata, also reminded the public of the city’s ordinance on the proper use of IP attires. He said that although tribal-inspired outfits as fashion statements are beyond their control, it is still important to reach out and properly coordinate with the 11 tribes.

In 2018, the city passed an ordinance requiring prior consultation and orientation by the tribal elders on the proper use of tribal attire in events including parades and other public activities.

Dabawenyos and tourists who wish to wear tribal costumes during the 39th Kadayawan Festival are reminded to be mindful of the customs and traditions regarding the proper use of tribal clothes. Consulting tribal members, especially with the elders, is highly encouraged. CIO