Designers’ Holiday Bazaar debuts in Davao City

THE Designers’ Holiday Bazaar (DHB) is expanding outside Metro Manila for the very first time in its 13-year history. Founded by Bea Zobel Jr. and Sofia Zobel Elizalde, the country’s beloved holiday marketplace opens at Ayala Malls Abreeza Activity Center in Bajada, Davao City, from September 3-6, 2026.

Sofia recalled how her sister conceptualized the idea, as she wanted to give back to education.

“We’re so happy to be here in Davao. This is very exciting for us, as you know, the DHB started several years ago with my sister Bea. And, you know, the main purpose for the beginnings of the DHB was because my sister started with wanting to give back to education,” Sofia said.

The sisters also elaborated what DHB is: “DHB is a bazaar with a heart. And one of the main reasons why we did this is not only well, first and foremost, to support local designers and to support small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs, but also to give back and give back in a big way,” Sofia said.

She revealed that her sister Bea supports several students in obtaining a free education through the Ayala Foundation, primarily through its Centex Programs.

“And I have joined in to help with artists. I've been very involved with the ARTS my whole life, and I support young artists who come from very humble backgrounds, and a lot of them come from our Centex schools,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bea shared that their education support helps talented students get equal opportunities with other students to go to top schools.

“They can go to some of the top ballet schools in the world and the top dance schools, and we give them a free education. And many of them have really made it abroad and locally into professional companies, thanks to the money that we make from the DHB,” Bea said.

Bea also elaborated why they chose Davao. “Why, a lot of people have asked me, why Davao? It's just because we have a very close friend, Maricris Florendo-Brias, who was with me right from the beginning, and so this is really something that we do to honor her and to honor the beautiful things she made.

The sisters also hope to discover more raw talents here in Mindanao with the staging of the DHB in Davao.

“This part of Mindanao is always so colorful. And we're hoping that with the DHB being here,

we may discover new designers, new designers that may come forward, and they want to join, and you know, young entrepreneurs who want to be a part of this,” Sofia said.

The full lineup was announced during a press launch on August 10, 2026, and a DHB-signature Merienda Cena at Seda Abreeza, highlighting DHB’s primary mission for its Davao debut: creating a true nationwide exchange of design.

The event brings premier creators from Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao together under one roof, placing national design icons side by side with Mindanao’s finest artisans.

The sisters also revealed that a breathtaking cultural moment will be held on September 5 as Davao's very own national artist Agnes Locsin choreographs an exclusive live performance at DHB.

This year’s theme, Sinag (Ray of Light), celebrates the thread that connects time-honored Filipino heritage cast into the future. The Davao showcase reflects this inspiration, offering an exclusive curation of fashion, tropical home decor, handcrafted goods, and artisanal food.

"DHB has always believed that Filipino creativity deserves to be celebrated across the country," Bea said.

"Our festive Davao edition is designed as a dynamic meeting place where designers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao meet, exchange ideas, and share their unique artistic prowess to a discerning shopping audience,” she added.

Shopping with purpose

Beyond offering unique finds, every purchase at DHB supports meaningful community work. Proceeds directly fund academic and dance scholarships managed in partnership with the Ayala Foundation and the Steps Scholarship Foundation.

To date, the bazaar has helped 18 active students pursue their education (including eight college graduates) and funded training for over 58 young dancers, many of whom now perform with top global ballet companies.

"When you choose local products, you directly support small business owners, sustain traditional craft communities, and help fund a student's education," Sofia concluded. CEA WITH PR