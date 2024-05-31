Designing Legacies: Alsons Dev offers forever homes through Nurtura Land and Home
The journey to homeownership often unfolds in chapters. For most, their journey starts with shared or rented living spaces, which becomes a stepping stone on their path to owning their very first home. Each abode, whether shared or rented, tells a story of the residents’ dreams and their unwavering pursuit of a home where these dreams can be fulfilled–a place to call forever home.
For Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), building communities that provide families enduring comfort and satisfaction is the driving force behind Nurtura Land & Home, the property developer’s mid-cost housing brand. Through Nurtura Land and Home, the quiet suburbs of Davao and Sarangani are slowly transforming into residential sanctuaries that nurture the dreams and aspirations of modern Filipino families, such as the Alcasid and Grasparil families.
Alsons DevElevated living
Each day, Aisa Grasparil enjoys the friendly banter of her neighbors at Narra Park Residences, Alsons Dev’s very first mid-cost housing development under Nurtura Land and Home, located in Tigatto, Davao City. Having lived previously in a condominium unit, she feels blessed to enjoy the comforts of a more spacious home with her family, right in the community that her brother and cousins have also chosen to call home.
Narra Park Residences’ expansive park and family-friendly amenities highlight open spaces and lush greeneries, a signature component in every Alsons Dev project
Featuring Modern Asian-inspired homes that blend seamlessly with the outdoors, Narra Park Residences is meticulously planned to have features and facilities designed to elevate the quality of life of its residents. The development features expansive parks and family-friendly amenities where homeowners can enjoy a lush and invigorating environment. Residents also benefit from its strategic proximity to the city proper, ensuring both convenience and accessibility. It’s no surprise that Narra Park Residences was named the Best Housing Development in Metro Davao at the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 and was a highly commended contender in the Best Affordable House in Visayas and Mindanao category of The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi.
Inspired by the success of Nurtura Land and Home’s maiden mid-cost housing project in Davao, Narra Park Residences Avia replicates all the best features of the award-winning project in Alabel, Sarangani. The new residential community is strategically located within Avia Estate, SOCCSKSARGEN Region’s first township development that integrates prime residential communities, first-class leisure amenities, wide retail and commercial offerings, reputable educational institutions, and government support facilities in one address.
With open lots and thoughtfully designed compact homes in a well-planned and secure neighborhood, Narra Park Residences Avia offers an elevated lifestyle to property seekers such as Paula Alcasid, an occupational therapist based in General Santos City.
Community amenities, such as parks and a swimming pool, in Narra Park Residences and Narra Park Residences Avia, provide a space where families and friends can socialize and celebrate life’s important moments.
As a homeowner of Narra Park Residences Avia, Paula shares that what she looks forward to the most are the community amenities like the parks and the swimming pool. She also appreciates how the residential blocks are lined with trees, which she imagines will result in a more refreshing and airy neighborhood.
The signature of quality
Being a trailblazing property pioneer in Davao, Alsons Dev’s extensive experience and expertise in real estate development shines through in every detail of its mid-cost projects. From conceptualization to construction, the company's commitment to quality and delivery is evident.
For Aisa, Alsons Dev’s track record as a developer was a key reason why her family opted for Narra Park Residences, citing Alsons Dev’s iconic residential properties in Davao as examples. “Ladislawa, Woodridge, Northtown, magaganda lahat,” she says. Aisa sees these high-quality developments as a testament to the company’s capacity to deliver, attesting that Alsons Dev thoroughly plans its residential properties to ensure the safety and welfare of its residents.
Paula concurs that Alsons Dev’s commitment to quality is known even outside of Davao. “Maganda ang reputation ng Alsons Dev as a developer. Maganda yung mga plano nila, maganda yung community, maganda yung environment.”
Building dreams, one home at a time
Indeed, homeownership is a momentous milestone, but with a trustworthy developer like Alsons Dev, taking a leap becomes an easier decision. Both Aisa and Paula see their families living their best lives in the Alsons Dev communities they’ve invested in.
Homeowner Paula Alcasid, with her mother and their furbaby, is looking forward to their home in Narra Park Residences Avia, where safety, recreation, and convenience are an arm’s length away
“I envision our home in Narra Avia as a place for my mom when she grows older,” shares Paula. She emphasizes that a house truly becomes a home when it offers everything a homeowner requires, emphasizing essentials such as safety and recreation.
For Aisa, her home in Narra Park Residences is a dream come true for her family. She shares that what started as a distant dream has come to life through her husband’s hard work and perseverance. Looking back on their family’s homeownership journey, she acclaims, “Everything was worth it!”
Fueled by stories like these, Alsons Dev vows to continue to be a trusted partner of new families embarking on the journey toward homeownership. Through Nurtura Land and Home, the company remains committed to quality, affordability, and community building, upholding the gold standard for high-quality communities that are within the reach of starting families in Mindanao.
With new projects in Davao and Sarangani underway, Alsons Dev will continue to bring more Filipino families a step closer to their dream of owning a home where they can nurture their deepest aspirations with Nurtura Land and Home.
To know more about Alsons Dev's mid-cost housing projects, visit the Nurtura Land & Home website at https://nurtura.ph/ and begin your journey towards homeownership. PR