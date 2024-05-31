Designing Legacies: Alsons Dev offers forever homes through Nurtura Land and Home

Community amenities, such as parks and a swimming pool, in Narra Park Residences and Narra Park Residences Avia, provide a space where families and friends can socialize and celebrate life’s important moments.

As a homeowner of Narra Park Residences Avia, Paula shares that what she looks forward to the most are the community amenities like the parks and the swimming pool. She also appreciates how the residential blocks are lined with trees, which she imagines will result in a more refreshing and airy neighborhood.

The signature of quality

Being a trailblazing property pioneer in Davao, Alsons Dev’s extensive experience and expertise in real estate development shines through in every detail of its mid-cost projects. From conceptualization to construction, the company's commitment to quality and delivery is evident.

For Aisa, Alsons Dev’s track record as a developer was a key reason why her family opted for Narra Park Residences, citing Alsons Dev’s iconic residential properties in Davao as examples. “Ladislawa, Woodridge, Northtown, magaganda lahat,” she says. Aisa sees these high-quality developments as a testament to the company’s capacity to deliver, attesting that Alsons Dev thoroughly plans its residential properties to ensure the safety and welfare of its residents.

Paula concurs that Alsons Dev’s commitment to quality is known even outside of Davao. “Maganda ang reputation ng Alsons Dev as a developer. Maganda yung mga plano nila, maganda yung community, maganda yung environment.”

Building dreams, one home at a time

Indeed, homeownership is a momentous milestone, but with a trustworthy developer like Alsons Dev, taking a leap becomes an easier decision. Both Aisa and Paula see their families living their best lives in the Alsons Dev communities they’ve invested in.

Homeowner Paula Alcasid, with her mother and their furbaby, is looking forward to their home in Narra Park Residences Avia, where safety, recreation, and convenience are an arm’s length away

“I envision our home in Narra Avia as a place for my mom when she grows older,” shares Paula. She emphasizes that a house truly becomes a home when it offers everything a homeowner requires, emphasizing essentials such as safety and recreation.

For Aisa, her home in Narra Park Residences is a dream come true for her family. She shares that what started as a distant dream has come to life through her husband’s hard work and perseverance. Looking back on their family’s homeownership journey, she acclaims, “Everything was worth it!”

Fueled by stories like these, Alsons Dev vows to continue to be a trusted partner of new families embarking on the journey toward homeownership. Through Nurtura Land and Home, the company remains committed to quality, affordability, and community building, upholding the gold standard for high-quality communities that are within the reach of starting families in Mindanao.

With new projects in Davao and Sarangani underway, Alsons Dev will continue to bring more Filipino families a step closer to their dream of owning a home where they can nurture their deepest aspirations with Nurtura Land and Home.

