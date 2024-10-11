Developers unite to address housing backlog

THE 32nd National Developers Convention aims to address the Philippines' 6.5 million housing backlog by promoting the development of decent housing for Filipinos.

Architect Leonardo Dayao Jr., national chairman of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA), announced during a press conference on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Dusit Thani Hotel, that two SHDA-member developers are currently applying for the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program. Dayao attributed the initially low participation to hesitancy due to unclear program details. However, with the program clarified, he expects more developers to join 4PH.

Lawyer Joy Manaog, SHDA’s national president, highlighted that ease of doing business remains a key challenge for developers. However, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has improved processes, allowing better collaboration between the private sector and the government.

She said the private and government sectors have made significant progress, underscoring efforts to shorten timelines, which is a positive step.

With the theme “Puy-Anan Para Sa Tanan: Collaborating Towards A Unified Housing Roadmap,” the convention covers various topics, including the Philippine Medium-Term Development Plan, the Housing Industry Roadmap, and discussions on streamlining the housing permit process and opportunities in Mindanao’s emerging local government units (LGUs).

The event drew 224 participants and 19 exhibitors at Dusit Thani’s Grand Ballroom.

Leo Tereso A. Magno, secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), emphasized the growing opportunities for housing in Mindanao. He assured investors of MinDA’s support in making the region more business-friendly and improving the ease of business.

"It is high time to live in Mindanao because we are no longer just a land of promise, but a land of fulfilled promise," he said.

The event, in collaboration with SHDA and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), aims to develop a joint resolution with recommendations to promote and strengthen the housing sector.

The Housing Industry Roadmap will guide the industry from 2025 to 2040, helping both government and private sectors address the housing needs of the country. RGP