DHSUD delivers materials for 150 modular homes in Davao Oriental

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has delivered the first batch of emergency shelter materials to families affected by the recent earthquakes in Davao Oriental, while preparations are underway for the construction of 150 modular housing units as ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

DHSUD-Davao, led by Regional Director Naiza delos Santos, turned over 200 tents, 500 fixing kits, and 300 shelter-grade tarpaulins to the Davao Oriental provincial government on October 16, 2025. The materials will serve as temporary shelters for families displaced by the twin earthquakes that struck the province last week.

The strong quakes, with magnitudes 7.4 and 6.8, caused widespread damage in several coastal towns, particularly in Manay, the epicenter, as well as nearby municipalities of Caraga, Tarragona, and Baganga.

Shift from tents to modular homes

During his visit to Davao Oriental earlier this week, President Marcos Jr. announced that DHSUD will build 150 modular housing units to replace tent cities as part of the government’s long-term rehabilitation efforts.

The modular homes are designed to be safer, sturdier, and more livable than emergency tents. Each unit will include a private bathroom, access to electricity and water, and a shared kitchen area, allowing displaced families to live with dignity while recovery continues.

According to the latest report from the provincial government, at least 176,906 families across Davao Oriental have been affected by the earthquakes. A total of 11,381 houses were damaged — 752 totally destroyed and 10,629 partially damaged.

The hardest-hit towns remain Manay, Caraga, Tarragona, and Baganga, where many residents are still staying in evacuation centers or makeshift shelters.

Local officials said DHSUD’s assistance will help communities transition from emergency response to early recovery, complementing the national government’s broader plan to provide shelter and livelihood support for affected families. DEF