DIA eyes upgrade with Changi as bidder

FRANCISCO Bangoy International Airport, more popularly known as Davao International Airport (DIA), is set for a multi-billion-peso overhaul under the government’s Public–Private Partnership (PPP) program to modernize Mindanao’s busiest aviation hub.

Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, considered one of the world’s top airport operators, has emerged as a leading contender to manage DIA. Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte supports the group. He said its global expertise could transform the airport into a world-class gateway.

Duterte said he is confident that Changi’s decades of experience managing award-winning airports will boost DIA’s efficiency, passenger experience, and economic potential. He made the remark before leaving for The Hague to visit his father. Former president Rodrigo Duterte is currently detained at the International Criminal Court on charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

Changi Airport recently reclaimed the title of World’s Best Airport at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Madrid—its 13th win. It also bagged awards for Best Airport in Asia, Best Airport in the 60–70 million passenger category, Best Airport Dining Experience, and the first-ever award for World’s Best Airport Washrooms. Travel + Leisure, meanwhile, ranked Changi second globally, just behind Istanbul Airport.

In 2024, Changi was the fourth-busiest airport in the world for international passengers, serving around 67 million travelers. Its famous Jewel Changi Airport—a $1.7-billion retail and leisure complex featuring the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, 280 shops and restaurants, and advanced passenger services—remains a benchmark for how airports can blend commerce, entertainment, and travel efficiency.

The PPP proposal for DIA is a Rehabilitate-Operate-Transfer model worth P12.9 billion, to be implemented in two phases. Phase 1 will expand the passenger terminal, upgrade aprons and parking lots, build a new fire station, and add a parallel taxiway. Phase 2 will bring improvements to ground support facilities and services.

Alongside this, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is allocating P650 million to expand the Passenger Terminal Building from 17,500 to 25,910 square meters by December 2026. This will increase seating capacity from 1,500 to 2,200 passengers and create more concession spaces, with at least 4,000 jobs generated during construction.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that three major groups—Filinvest, Gokongwei, and Changi—have expressed interest. Filinvest has already submitted an unsolicited proposal, while Gokongwei and Changi are expected to follow. Dizon said privatization is long overdue, noting DIA is the only major international airport still fully managed by the government. He expressed confidence that the proposals would be approved within the year.

Before the pandemic, DIA handled more than four million passengers annually, serving as Mindanao’s primary international gateway. The planned upgrades are expected to double its capacity in the next decade, attract more foreign airlines, and boost Davao’s standing as a regional hub for trade and tourism. Improved cargo facilities are also seen as vital to support Mindanao’s key exports such as cacao, bananas, and coconuts, along with its fast-growing BPO sector.

Analysts say bringing in Changi Airport Group could be a game-changer, replicating its model of generating more than half of its revenue from non-aeronautical sources such as retail, dining, and tourism offerings. Integrating these into DIA’s modernization could strengthen Davao’s position as a competitive regional hub, linking Mindanao to global supply chains and investments.

The winning bid is expected to be announced soon, with groundbreaking to follow. If Changi secures the deal, Davao would join a roster of global cities benefiting from its expertise—cementing its rise as an international destination for trade, tourism, and investment. DEF