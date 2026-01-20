DIA’s passenger terminal expansion 27.89% complete

THE Department of Economy, Planning, and Development–Davao Region (DepDev-Davao) reported that the expansion of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Davao International Airport (DIA) has reached a completion rate of 27.89 percent as of January 8, 2026.

The project costs approximately ₱649,996,250.33 and will expand the PTB’s floor area by 48 percent, from its previous 17,500 square meters to 25,910 square meters, increasing the seating capacity to 1,500.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) installed three additional chillers in the arrival area of DIA to improve passenger comfort.

The installation followed an inspection by Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez in October 2024, during which he noted excessive heat inside the terminal caused by a malfunctioning chiller.

To recall, CAAP announced that the expansion of DIA’s PTB is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The expansion also follows calls from Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in April 2024 for CAAP to address long-standing concerns regarding airport facilities and services.

In early 2023, DIA completed renovations of its north wing. The DOTr had earlier allocated ₱1.07 billion for overall airport upgrades, including the PTB’s rehabilitation and expansion starting in 2024.

Transition from CAAP to DIAA

DepDev-Davao also said that the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) is undergoing a management and operational transition from CAAP.

The DIAA was created through Republic Act No. 11457, signed on August 30, 2019, which stipulates that the authority is tasked with the economic, efficient, and effective control, management, and supervision of DIA.

“Upon completion, the management and operations of the Davao International Airport and other airports in the region including all its properties, facilities, and assets, shall be turned over from CAAP to DIA,” DepDev wrote in the document provided to the media.

Part of six big-ticket projects

Priscilla R. Sonido, regional director of DepDev-Davao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, January 19, 2026, at SM City Davao, that the modernization of DIA is part of the agency’s priority Big Six projects. She said these big-ticket projects are targeted for completion within the planning period.

Other projects included in DepDev-Davao’s Big Six infrastructure initiatives are the Davao City Bypass Construction Project (DCBCP), Samal Island-Davao Connector (SIDC), Mindanao Railway Project (MRP), Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, and Sasa Port Modernization. RGP