DIBS modern buses near deployment 

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Government said they are still in the process of securing the registration and insurance of the ten modern buses recently delivered for the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS). The move aims to ensure road safety, especially since the buses will serve thousands of Dabawenyos.

“Mudagan ra ba na siya and it will service a lot of people, so we need to ensure nga insured pod ang atoang mga unit (These will be running and serving a lot of people, so we need to make sure that our units are insured),” said Atty. Dwight Domingo, assistant city administrator and project manager of the Davao Bus Project, during an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Domingo added that the buses will not yet be deployed until all safety and documentary requirements are completed. Once finalized, the city government will announce the start of its operations.

Preparations for deployment are ongoing. According to Domingo, training is being conducted not only for bus drivers but also for personnel who will handle the fleet management system. However, they are still waiting for the supplier to facilitate the technical training.

Although ten modern buses have already arrived, the 22 designated bus drivers have yet to become fully familiar with the vehicles. Domingo said the drivers have only inspected the interiors and amenities so far, but have not yet driven the units.

He also acknowledged that some of the 22 drivers might not pass the qualifying examination, which could delay the start of additional training. He emphasized that drivers must possess adequate skills and technical knowledge to ensure safe and efficient operations.

Domingo confirmed that the city government has already been granted authority to operate the buses along several routes in Davao City. However, some documents still need to be submitted to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao). He expressed optimism that the remaining requirements would be completed within the week.

He also shared that their office has been consulting with local operators and drivers who might be affected by the implementation of DIBS. The LTFRB has likewise requested a seminar for DIBS drivers and security personnel to ensure compliance and coordination.

Serving nine routes

Domingo said the DIBS is expected to cover nine routes across Davao City, although not all areas will be served. The route planning, he explained, was based on data collected through online monitoring, on-site surveys, and peak-hour observations.

Initially, the buses were supposed to operate on only three routes to maximize efficiency, but the city decided to expand coverage so more commuters could benefit from the service.

Routes will include key areas such as Toril, Mintal, Buhangin, and Sasa, among others. While these routes have already been identified, official approval from the LTFRB is still pending.

Not the ‘ultimate solution’ to traffic congestion

Domingo clarified that the Davao City Interim Bus Service is not intended to be the ultimate solution to the city’s worsening traffic congestion. Instead, it serves as a transitional measure ahead of the full implementation of the Davao Bus Project, a large-scale transport modernization program aimed at providing long-term solutions to urban mobility challenges.

“The DIBS operation will help the city prepare for the eventual implementation of the Davao Bus Project,” Domingo said. “It will allow the government, the public, and even non-riders to familiarize themselves with the system and operations of modern buses.”

He added that the DIBS will also serve as a data-gathering platform to assess passenger experiences. Through its operation, the city government will be able to identify challenges encountered by commuters and use these findings to inform future transport planning. The results will be presented to Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who will determine whether additional buses are needed.

Earlier, on October 14, 2025, Domingo announced that the DIBS is expected to begin operations by mid-November 2025. On the same day, ten brand-new, low-floor buses — funded by the City Government of Davao — arrived at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT).

Each air-conditioned bus can seat at least 42 passengers and will offer free rides during its initial run. RGP