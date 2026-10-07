DICT bolsters Davao’s readiness for Digital TV transition

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) concluded its two-day information session in Davao City, strengthening the region’s preparedness for the shift to Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting (DTTB).

DTTB serves as DICT’s primary framework to transition the country from traditional analog broadcasting to a modernized, fully digital terrestrial ecosystem, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s digitization initiative.

According to DICT, 80% of Mega Manila households are digital TV-ready, while in the Davao Region, about 72 percent have already shifted to digital TV. However, around 293,000 households remain dependent on analog television.

Engr. Gemma Baysic, Officer-In-Charge, Director III of DICT, said that the Analog Switch-Off in Mega Manila is set for November this year, paving the way for regional expansion between 2028 and 2029. The switch-off involves shutting down analog terrestrial TV signals and migrating to digital broadcasting.

Baysic emphasized that the information sessions aim to ensure that households, particularly those in vulnerable communities, can catch up with the transition.

DICT highlighted the importance of its information education campaign, noting that more than 50 technical seminars, information drives, and regional sessions have been conducted nationwide.

To help households prepare, DICT outlined several options:

Set-Top Box compliant with DTTB standards, priced at around P880.

Purchase of a digital TV with built-in receiver.

Subscription to a pay TV service via cable or satellite providers.

Acknowledging the financial burden for low-income families, DICT is partnering with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to identify households unable to afford set-top boxes and provide assistance.

Baysic also encouraged households with the capacity to purchase the device to do so.

“We acknowledge that there are some [people] na hindi makaka-afford talaga – which is why we’re working closely with DSWD because they can identify these households that cannot afford. But we are encouraging the households na may kakayahan bumili to buy a set-top-box,” she said during the session.

(We acknowledge that some people cannot afford it, which is why we are working closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development because they can identify these households. But as much as possible, we are encouraging those with the financial means to buy a set-top box.)

DICT is likewise collaborating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to deliver information directly to grassroots communities.

During the session, DICT discussed the benefits of digital migration, including better picture and sound quality, increased free-to-air channel selections, efficient use of frequency spectrum, and the Integrated Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS), which enables real-time disaster alerts.

The two-day session was held on September 23 and 24, 2026, at a local hotel in Davao City, attended by key stakeholders and partner agencies. PIA DAVAO