DICT-Davao opens free internet, calls for families of OFWs in Middle East

WITH tensions continuing to escalate in the Middle East, the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao) is calling on families with loved ones abroad to take advantage of its free telecommunications services to stay connected.

Under its initiative dubbed “DICT XI, Andam Motabang sa mga Pamilyang Buot Mokontak sa OFW sa Middle East,” the agency assured Dabawenyos that assistance is available around the clock for those seeking to reach relatives affected by the ongoing crisis.

In an interview with dxDC RMN Davao on March 2, DICT-Davao Regional Director Eva Mae Dela Rosa said the regional office is open 24 hours to provide internet access and devices to families who need help contacting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Ang among opisina naghatag og assistance in terms of communication sa mga Dabawenyo nga naay mga pamilya sa Middle East nga kinahanglan nila ma-kontak ilahang pamilya, kung wala silay internet so pwede sila mag-anhi sa amoang opisina (Our office provides assistance in terms of communication for Dabawenyos who have family members in the Middle East and need to contact them. If they do not have internet access, they can come to our office),” she said, adding that the free communications calls are free also in their provincial offices.

Dela Rosa explained that those with their own mobile phones or laptops may connect directly to DICT’s free Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, around 20 computer units are available on-site for those without devices, with personnel ready to assist.

The DICT-Davao regional office is located along F. Torres Street in Davao City. Provincial offices across the region are also extending similar services, including those in Capitol Hill, Barangay Central in Mati City; Ernesto Punzalan Street in San Miguel, Tagum City; Z. Bugas Street in Barangay Poblacion, Nabunturan; Estrada Corner V. Sotto Street in Digos City; and Peralta Street in Malita, Davao Occidental.

The appeal comes as the Davao City OFW Families’ Welfare and Crisis Center confirmed it is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East following coordinated missile and air strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, 2026.

In a statement issued Monday, March 2, the center assured families that it is prepared to assist Dabawenyo OFWs and their relatives who may be affected by the conflict. Its hotline and communication channels remain open 24/7. Families may contact the center through its hotline at 0962-996-6520, landline (082) 295-3500, email at [ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com](mailto:ofwcenter.davaocity@gmail.com), or via its official Facebook page.

The escalating conflict began after U.S. and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iranian military installations and leadership sites, including in Tehran. Iranian state media later reported the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Retaliatory attacks have since targeted U.S. military bases and key locations across the region, further heightening instability.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is closely monitoring developments, stressing that the safety of more than two million Filipinos in the Middle East remains a top priority.

As of press time, the Philippine government has confirmed one fatality amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities confirmed the death of a Filipino caregiver in Israel on March 1, describing it as a tragic consequence of the intensifying tensions in the region.