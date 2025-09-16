DICT-Davao rolls out AI training amid surge in mobile usage

AS CELLPHONE ownership and digital engagement continue to rise in the Davao Region, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT-Davao) is ramping up efforts to promote the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through targeted training and public education.

During the Regional Data Dissemination Forum for the 2024 National ICT Household Survey (NICTHS) on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, DICT-Davao Regional Director Evamay Dela Rosa bared that the agency has conducted over 1,000 AI information sessions in he region. These sessions aim to equip users with practical knowledge of AI tools such as chatbots and autocorrect features.

“Meron na kaming siguro mga 1,000 plus siguro na na-train sa AI,” she said.

(We have already trained approximately 1,000 individuals to know the proper usage of Artificial Intelligence).

She said that the AI training signals DICT’s approach to ensure that digital tools are used safely and effectively.

Data presented during the forum showed that approximately 22.5 percent, or 998,000 individuals in the region, are familiar with the concept of AI. Among those, 38 percent feel safe using AI, while 1 in 3 believe it is reliable.

In 2024, Davao Region has a total of 1.49 million households and a population of 4.44 million residents aged 10 years old.

The forum also highlighted a sharp increase in mobile usage, having 73.3 percent of individuals or about 3.26 million aged 10 and above, used cellphones in 2024, up from 42.1 percent in 2019.

Cellphone ownership rose from 38 percent to 68.1 percent, with nearly 90 percent of users now relying on smartphones. Meanwhile, desktop usage saw the steepest decline, dropping by 32 percentage points compared to 2019.

Digital behavior has also shifted notably; the top computer-related activities in 2024 include sending messages, using copy-and-paste tools, and creating documents with word processing software. This marks a departure from 2019, when entertainment and gaming were among the most common activities.

Internet access at home has expanded, with one-third of households now connected- an increase of 20.6 percentage points from 2019. Social media remains the most common use of the internet among households.

In light of the region’s growing digital footprint, Dela Rosa emphasized the importance of integrating government services into the EGov super app.

She also urged national agencies to consolidate their systems within the app to streamline service delivery and enhance citizen engagement. PIA DAVAO