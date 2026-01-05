DICT-Davao rolls out Bayanihan SIM Project for remote schools

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology–Davao Region (DICT-Davao) will give free SIM cards with mobile data to students in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) as part of the pilot Bayanihan SIM Project.

Engr. Eduardo Tuquib, officer-in-charge of DICT-Davao’s Technical Operations Division, said the program addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by students in public schools in remote areas: lack of connectivity.

“So they will be given free sim cards na may load na 25 gigabytes so every month yan nag set ng 25 every beginning of the month, and this will be for 12 months (Students will receive free SIM cards loaded with 25 gigabytes of data every month for 12 months),” Tuquib said during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, January 5, 2026, at SM City Davao.

DICT-Davao plans to distribute 2,780 SIM cards to 21 identified unserved and underserved schools in the region on January 20, 2026. Remaining SIM cards will be given to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Schools included are Awao Elementary School, Napnapan National High School, Kilagding National High School, Talian Elementary School, Prosperidad Elementary School, Boringot Elementary School, Panamin Elementary School, Barubo Elementary School, Andili National High School, and Camanlangan Elementary School in Davao de Oro. Other schools are Malupo Elementary School in Davao del Sur; San Isidro, Barobo, and Sagayen Elementary Schools in Davao del Norte; L. Tamay and Maragatas Elementary Schools in Davao Oriental; and William Joyce Sr. Elementary School, Don Marcelino National High School, Harden Joyce Integrated School, Calian Elementary School, and Julian M. Turado Elementary School in Davao Occidental.

Tuquib said DICT identified unserved and underserved schools in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd). Identification of 4Ps beneficiaries will be coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Smart and Globe will provide mobile services for the SIM cards. Operators will improve signal quality in underserved areas and build mobile network facilities in unserved areas. After distribution, DICT-Davao will monitor feedback from beneficiaries to help providers improve services.

Tuquib clarified that the program only provides SIM cards with mobile data for 12 months. While no decision has been made about extending the project beyond the pilot, he expressed hope for continuation after assessment.

For students without mobile phones, Tuquib said they may use DICT centers, which are equipped with devices and internet access.

What is the Bayanihan SIM project?

The Bayanihan SIM Project is part of DICT’s Digital Bayanihan vision, a national initiative to promote digital inclusion among government, industry, and citizens.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said the government is moving from discussion to action to bridge the digital divide. “This project shows that innovation in government doesn’t necessarily mean spending more, but spending smarter,” he said. “When we combine transparency with technology, we get what I call Digital Bayanihan: government and industry moving together to connect every Filipino.”

The project targets 697,780 recipients nationwide, providing digital access through free SIM cards, Wi-Fi, and low-cost connectivity in far-flung areas. RGP