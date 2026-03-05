DICT-Davao warns vs individuals, groups acting as tower brokers

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao) has issued a public advisory warning residents in Davao Region against individuals and entities falsely claiming to represent the agency in transactions involving telecommunications tower projects.

The advisory, released on March 3, 2026 in Davao City, follows reports that several citizens had been approached by supposed intermediaries offering to arrange land lease or purchase deals for the construction of telecommunications towers and related infrastructure. Some of these individuals allegedly claimed to have coordinated with DICT to facilitate the projects.

In its official statement, the regional office categorically denied any affiliation with such activities.

“The public is advised that DICT Region XI is not affiliated with, nor does it authorize, any private individual, broker, or entity to solicit, negotiate, or collect payments, facilitation fees, commissions, or any form of monetary consideration in connection with DICT programs or projects. Any such solicitation is unauthorized and fraudulent,” the advisory read.

The regional office emphasized that while telecommunications expansion remains a priority, especially in underserved areas, DICT does not authorize third parties to collect payments or commissions on its behalf. Any such representations should be treated as suspicious.

DICT-Davao also urged the public to exercise due diligence when dealing with individuals claiming to represent Mobile Network Operators (MOs) or Independent Tower Companies (ITCs), particularly if they assert coordination with DICT.

Landowners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to require verifiable proof of authority and legitimacy before entering into any agreement.

To avoid misinformation and potential financial loss, the agency advised residents to confirm all claims with the nearest DICT provincial office or directly contact any teams or officials from their local office.

DICT-Davao reiterated its commitment to transparency and reminded communities that legitimate government transactions are conducted through official and documented channels. DEF