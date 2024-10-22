DICT eyes to make Davao City IT-BPM hub

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao) is planning to make Davao City a hub for Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) and Digital Careers.

“Provide opportunities to our fellow people especially here in Davao City. We are aiming to advocate for the opportunities of the digital careers at this time and at the same time we want to position Davao City as one of the main hubs for IT-BPM,” Engineer Albert Gabriel, information technology office of DICT-Davao, said during the Kapihan sa Dabaw, on Monday morning, October 21, 2024, at SM City Davao.

Ambia P. Guiomala, a marketing specialist at Teleperformance, noted that the state of IT-BPM workers, such as customer service providers, is strong in their company, which employs 3,400 IT-BPM workers. He said that their workforce is still growing, and they aim to hire another 100 employees in the last quarter of 2024, excluding support staff.

Gabriel added that the target for 2028 is to have 150,000 workers in the sector so that more Dabawenyos, as well as residents from other localities in Mindanao, will have job opportunities. He explained that the plan began in 2023, and based on their survey, they have already reached around 80,000 workers in the Davao Region.

“Yun yung ginagawa ni DICT right now putting all the mechanism, all those advocacy programs and partnerships with the stakeholders para maabot natin yung 150,000 (This is what DICT is doing right now — putting in place all the mechanisms, advocacy programs, and partnerships with stakeholders so that we can reach 150,000),” he said.

He said that their office is coordinating with academic institutions and other sectors in the city, as well as companies in the industry, to strengthen the sector.

Gabriel announced that on October 25, DICT-Davao will conduct a Digital Careers and IT-BPM Expo 2024 at Mapua Malayan College Mindanao. This event aims to highlight the importance of the industry and its contribution to the economy. RGP