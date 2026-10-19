DICT holds digital signature workshop in Davao Occidental

AS PART of its ongoing regional push for digital document signing, the Department of Information and Communications Technology in the Davao Region (DICT-Davao) brought its Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI) Advocacy Campaign 2026 to department heads and employees of the Provincial Government of Davao Occidental.

According to updates from the provincial government and the Davao Occidental Provincial Health Office, the DICT-Davao Occidental hosted the session on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at November’s Place in Barangay Lacaron, Malita.

The advocacy session promoted the adoption of PNPKI digital certificates, which enable government personnel to securely verify their identities and execute legally binding digital signatures on electronic documents.

DICT-Davao noted in an October 15 announcement that the training included a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness talk and an orientation on the eGovPH app.

The Provincial Health Office highlighted that the session also covered best practices for creating strong passwords, identifying phishing tactics, and utilizing PNPKI as a vital safeguard against identity theft and data breaches.

The initiative coincided with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, under the theme, "Habi: Salig sa Gawa, Tibay sa Banta — A People-Centered Approach to a Resilient Philippine Cyberspace."

The Davao Occidental event builds on a series of similar PNPKI rollouts across the region.

Earlier, on Monday, October 12, the agency trained personnel from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Davao de Oro to enroll, install, and download their digital certificates, successfully processing 37 approved applications.

On the same day, DICT Davao Occidental oriented officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and municipal local government operations officers in Malita.

Similar advocacy sessions have been conducted across various localities, including orientations for department heads in LGU Baganga by DICT Davao Oriental, and a September 2 training session by DICT Davao del Sur for office heads of LGU Matanao.

Since March, DICT-Davao has maintained an active regional schedule, conducting digital signature workshops for national line agencies, LGUs, educational institutions, and barangays.

Prior engagements include a two-day training for 74 personnel at the Davao Oriental State University on March 30–31, and a virtual orientation for more than 400 principals, supervisors, and education personnel from the Schools Division Office of Davao de Oro. GRS