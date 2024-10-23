DICT launches GovNet in Davao City, connecting 122 gov’t offices

A TOTAL of 122 government agencies, public schools, and government hospitals in Davao City now have access to high-speed, secure, and reliable internet connections following the recent soft launching of the Davao City Government Network (GovNet) Project in Davao City.

Launched during the 1st Mindanao Infrastructure Summit on October 11, 2024, the project with four points of presence (POP), is now operational, aiming at enhancing digital connectivity and promoting efficient government service delivery among government offices in the city.

DICT Assistant Secretary Philip Varilla said that GovNet is one of the major projects of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) that seeks to connect government agencies, schools, and hospitals to strengthen communication, data sharing, and collaboration among government offices.

“This initiative is really to help government offices in one area to communicate and provide support and assistance to one another while helping streamline public services and promote efficient governance,” Varilla explained.

Through a fiber optic cable system, Varilla said that government offices are connected to the network through the POPs, with DICT as the main POP.

In Davao City GovNet, the POPs were established in DICT XI, DPWH XI, DILG XI, and SSS.

Also, Varilla said that the internet connection provided by GovNet is resilient, as the roots are connected through a “ring-like configuration,” making the internet connection still available even if one root goes down.

“There are roots that are connected through a ring-like connection, meaning if there will be a cut on one side, then the agency will still be connected because of the other side,” he explained.

Moreover, Varilla said that GovNet is easier to operate and maintain; DICT is the main agency in charge of maintaining the network.

In Mindanao, Varilla revealed that a total of 721 government agencies, public schools, and government hospitals are currently connected to GovNet in major cities and government centers across Mindanao.

In Davao region, after the full operationalization of GovNet in Davao City, Varilla said that they set to put up two GovNet sites in Tagum City, Davao del Norte in 2027.

“It started with regional centers, but we are extending already to nearby municipalities,” he shared.

He added, “In some installations, we are also connecting other areas through radio systems, not just fiber optics para ma-extend talaga yung network to other areas.” PIA DAVAO