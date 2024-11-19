DICT urges public to enable two-factor authentication for enhanced online security

WITH the growing threat of cyberattacks, particularly when connecting to public Wi-Fi, the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao) strongly advises the public to enable two-factor authentication when accessing or processing sensitive information.

DICT-Davao Regional Director Evamay Dela Rosa stressed that conducting online transactions involving personal or financial data over public Wi-Fi is risky. Cybercriminals use various methods and malware to steal sensitive information.

“We strongly advise against using public Wi-Fi for bank transactions or any other transactions involving sensitive information,” Dela Rosa stated. “While it’s generally safe to use public Wi-Fi for tasks like submitting reports, it’s crucial to ensure the application has two-factor authentication enabled.”

“If you absolutely need to connect to public Wi-Fi for transactions, make sure your application has two-factor authentication enabled,” she added.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional verification step beyond a password. The application sends a one-time password to the registered mobile number or a notification requesting authorization before the transaction can be completed.

“This makes your account much more secure,” Dela Rosa explained. “It’s not just about passwords or biometrics; it’s about sending a one-time PIN to your phone. If someone tries to access your account without your phone, they won’t be able to complete the transaction. That’s why two-factor authentication is so important.”

While some applications offer other security features like facial biometrics, Dela Rosa emphasized that relying solely on these features is not enough. It’s essential to use additional security measures like two-factor authentication to safeguard sensitive information.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa also cautioned the public about using public computers like those in airports or seaports to process and access personal and financial information, saying that sometimes cybercriminals install malware or systems in these computers, leading them to one’s sensitive data.

“If you use for example a computer in the airport or seaports or kung saan man public computers tapos ilo-log in mo doon yung bank account mo or bank details hindi talaga advisable yun because there are applications such as key loggers na nilalagay sa computer to log whenever you input,” Dela Rosa said.

She added, “So wag lang tayong mag log in sa mga nakalagy na computer kung saan saan kasi hindi natin alam anong nandoon, maraming ini-install minsan ang mga hackers and bad people doon.”

(So let’s avoid logging in to computers located anywhere because we don’t know what’s in there; hackers and bad people sometimes install a lot of programs or malware there.) PIA DAVAO