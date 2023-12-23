Digital art maestro

Renren Galeno, a talented digital artist from Davao City known for her captivating horror-themed works, has emerged as an inspiring figure in the world of art.
Her journey as a digital artist began early, with a deep interest in drawings that manifested on her sketchpad as a significant part of her life, just like any other notebook.
Although she faced challenges in college, she navigated through and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman with a bachelor's degree in Painting.
Renren's passion for drawing led her to become a digital artist.
“I knew it would be a big part of my life but I didn’t think I could make a career out of it. I’ve been lucky so far,” she said.
Her recent accomplishments include the publication of her graphic novel "Sa Wala Nothing to Lose" in November and illustrating "Paghahanap Kay Maura" for the Washington Post in August.
Despite the challenges of an unconventional path, she remains dedicated to her craft.
She added, “It’s been a kind year. I’m working on some other things too, mostly illustrating for writers.”
During a career struggle, she found herself grappling with uncertainty about whether she was on the right path.
Negotiating the challenges of an unconventional career, she acknowledged the support of wonderful peers and mentors but admitted that it remains a persistent struggle for her.
Influenced by her love for manga, Renren finds inspiration in observing the world around her.
“Recently I’ve learned to be more observant of things. I think drawing is just how I make sense of the world around me,” she said.
She encourages fellow creatives to cherish their work and enjoy the artistic process, emphasizing that everyone is welcome to be an artist.
She added, "Do you make art to relax and unwind? Do you want to make it your profession? It’s all up to you! If you feel like you need to take a break or if you have to prioritize other things you don’t have to worry, art will still be waiting for you when you come back!”
To explore Renren’s art, you can visit her website rengaleno.pb.online, or follow her on Instagram (@instanirenren), Twitter (@twtnirenren), and Facebook (Ren Ren). NRO