Digital art maestro

Her journey as a digital artist began early, with a deep interest in drawings that manifested on her sketchpad as a significant part of her life, just like any other notebook.

Although she faced challenges in college, she navigated through and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman with a bachelor's degree in Painting.

Renren's passion for drawing led her to become a digital artist.

“I knew it would be a big part of my life but I didn’t think I could make a career out of it. I’ve been lucky so far,” she said.

Her recent accomplishments include the publication of her graphic novel "Sa Wala Nothing to Lose" in November and illustrating "Paghahanap Kay Maura" for the Washington Post in August.