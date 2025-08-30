Digital lifeline for farmers (First of 2 parts)

Farmers on board, but with challenges

The first pilot test of MooManage was conducted with LPD Farm in Kidapawan City, but it had to be temporarily halted after several bugs surfaced during actual use. The development team has since gone back to fix these issues, with plans to re-launch the pilot next month once the app is more stable.

In the meantime, MooManage has been actively engaging other farming communities. The team presented the app to cooperatives and farmers in Marilog through CLP AgriVentures, and to KG Farms at the foothills of Mount Kitanglad in Bukidnon, where feedback continues to shape app improvements. Pilot tests will also be conducted soon in Marilog and Bukidnon, alongside a scheduled rollout with a farm in Carmen, Davao del Norte, next month.

The response so far has been encouraging, though not without hiccups: phones would lag, internet connections were unstable, and some older farmers needed more guidance. To address this, the team simplified the design, added offline mode, and made the onboarding process as farmer-friendly as possible.

“They were very enthusiastic and willing to adapt to technology,” Lamela said.

Expert backing

Dr. Rayan Ysulat, NDA’s acting manager for Southern Mindanao, sees MooManage as a breakthrough for the local dairy sector. “Our farmers only use paper. The data is basic—no analysis. With MooManage, they can see their milk production over days or months, and spot when something’s wrong. That’s something a notebook can’t do.”

Ysulat adds that the app could also help managers like him monitor farms remotely. He also suggests linking the app directly to NDA so their office can stay updated on the status of dairy farms and cooperatives, allowing them to address concerns more quickly.

“With that, I can just check the app and see how Farm A is doing—production, cow health, feed supply. It becomes a conversation starter between NDA and farmers, based on real data,” Ysulat added.