Digos acting police chief relieved as Bucol’s death investigated

THE Police Regional Office–Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has relieved the acting chief of police (ACOP) in Digos City to ensure an impartial investigation into the fatal shooting of a barangay captain who was gunned down while livestreaming on Facebook on November 25.

In a special media briefing on November 26, PRO-Davao Regional Director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete confirmed that Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Peter Ipong has been reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU).

“This is to give way fair, just, and impartial investigation sa incident… Doon muna while ongoing ang command investigation,” Rosete told local media.

Rosete also disclosed that a bounty amounting to at least P3 million has been raised to encourage informants to come forward. The reward is a combined contribution from Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Cagas, Vice President Sara Duterte, and Davao Occidental former Governor, Claude Bautista.

Before his reassignment, Ipong and 21 police personnel on duty during the incident were subjected to a paraffin test as part of standard procedure.

The victim, Barangay Tres de Mayo Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr., was known for his outspoken political views. He had repeatedly disclosed in his livestreams and posts that he was receiving death threats from an individual whose identity he did not reveal. Bucol openly aligned himself with Governor Yvonne R. Cagas and often criticized several political figures in Sta. Cruz and Digos City.

Bucol was livestreaming on the night of November 25 when shots were heard. In the video, a resident is seen returning a lost wallet and ID. The footage has since been scrutinized online, with netizens reviving 2020 photos that allegedly link the resident to a person the captain had previously criticized. Authorities have not confirmed any connection and cautioned the public against spreading unverified claims.

A review of Bucol’s earlier livestreams shows that he repeatedly called out local officials, including Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson “Tata” Sala and *Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas, accusing them of targeting political allies he supported.

Following the incident, the Davao del Sur Provincial Police Office (DDPPO), under PRO-Davao, activated a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to lead the probe. Investigators are examining Bucol’s past statements, identifying persons of interest, and analyzing videos from the crime scene.

Police officials assured the public that they are committed to pursuing all leads to ensure justice for the slain barangay captain and urged residents to provide any information that may help resolve the case. DEF