Digos broadcaster vows to face cyber libel case, continue media work

A DIGOS City-based broadcaster who was recently released after posting bail for a cyber libel charge said he is ready to confront the case and will continue performing his duties as a media practitioner and public servant.

Michael Nacua, a local radio broadcaster and a barangay councilor, made the statement early this week following his arrest on Tuesday, December 16, over a cyber libel complaint filed by Vice Governor Marc Douglas Cagas IV.

Authorities served a warrant of arrest against Nacua for alleged violation of Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. He was later released after posting bail through his legal counsel on the same day.

The complaint arose from a Facebook post in which Nacua shared a statement made by Lanier Cadungog, Cagas’ political opponent during the May 2025 vice-gubernatorial elections. Cagas accused Nacua of spreading malicious and defamatory statements online, claiming the post was false and baseless.

In an interview outside the Hall of Justice here, Nacua denied any malicious intent and stressed that his post was part of his work as a journalist covering political events. He explained that the statement he shared was Cadungog’s direct response to questions raised during a press conference attended by members of the media.

According to Nacua, the incident stemmed from a political conference where candidates were asked about their motivations for seeking public office. He said journalists have the responsibility to relay answers given by public figures, especially during open forums meant to inform the public.

“Atoang itubag, i-prove nato sa ilaha na kung ang katawhan mangutana, ilabi na kita na naa sa mga media nga nag representa sa publiko, kung mangutana gani ta dili gyud na cyberlibel,” Nacua said.

He added that media practitioners serve as representatives of the public and that asking questions and reporting answers given in official settings should not be construed as a criminal act. Nacua said he was surprised by his arrest, noting that he believed he was merely doing his job as a broadcaster and information conduit between public officials and the community.

Despite the case, Nacua said he is willing to face the single-count charge and emphasized that the warrant would not deter him from continuing his work in media and public service. He said he remains committed to serving his constituents and upholding press freedom, even amid legal challenges.

His legal counsel, Lawyer James Decolongon, said they are currently preparing their defense and are confident that the circumstances surrounding the case will be properly addressed in court.

Nacua and Decolongon are both council members of Barangay Zone 2 in Digos City.

Cadungog was the lone opponent of Cagas in the vice-gubernatorial race in Davao del Sur and had earlier filed a disqualification case against him at the Commission on Elections in February, months before the midterm elections, which the Comelec granted.

Cadungog challenged Cagas’ qualification to run, asserting that he was ineligible due to prior convictions and crimes involving moral turpitude, and therefore sought to annul Cagas’ proclamation as vice governor.

However, the Supreme Court en banc issued a status quo ante order, effectively halting the implementation of the Comelec’s rulings that earlier voided his proclamation, retaining Marc Douglas IV Chan Cagas as the duly elected vice governor of Davao del Sur.

In a resolution dated December 3, 2025, the High Court ordered all parties to observe the situation before the issuance of the Comelec Second Division Resolution dated October 17, 2025 and the Comelec En Banc Resolution dated November 12, 2025 in SPA No. 25-011 (DC) until the Supreme Court releases its final ruling.

As of this writing, Cagas has yet to issue a statement regarding the case. DEF