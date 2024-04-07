Digos City bags Davraa Meet 2024 basketball title after 8-year pursuit

After an eight-year pursuit, the Digos City Trekkers dethroned perennial rivals Davao City Durians, 72-69, finally securing the secondary boys basketball championship in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 on Saturday morning, April 6, at the Holy Cross of Davao College gym.

Last year, Digos City was runner-up to Davao City.

In an intense rematch of previous regional meets, the win marked a first-time gold finish for the Cor Jesu College Red Cubs since 2014. The game's outcome hinged on a crucial play by Digos' John Wayne Portrias, sinking a two-pointer with just 42.5 seconds left in the final quarter.

Despite Davao's Edric Niño Villasor attempting a three-pointer in the last 11.8 seconds, the upset relegated the defending champions to a silver medal this year.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Digos Trekkers coach Rey Romulo Senarillos expressed excitement about their win and the challenging rivalry with Davao.