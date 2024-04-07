Digos City bags Davraa Meet 2024 basketball title after 8-year pursuit

After an eight-year pursuit, the Digos City Trekkers dethroned perennial rivals Davao City Durians, 72-69, finally securing the secondary boys basketball championship in the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 on Saturday morning, April 6, at the Holy Cross of Davao College gym.
Last year, Digos City was runner-up to Davao City.
In an intense rematch of previous regional meets, the win marked a first-time gold finish for the Cor Jesu College Red Cubs since 2014. The game's outcome hinged on a crucial play by Digos' John Wayne Portrias, sinking a two-pointer with just 42.5 seconds left in the final quarter.
Despite Davao's Edric Niño Villasor attempting a three-pointer in the last 11.8 seconds, the upset relegated the defending champions to a silver medal this year.
In an interview with SunStar Davao, Digos Trekkers coach Rey Romulo Senarillos expressed excitement about their win and the challenging rivalry with Davao.
Kay ang Davao contender gyud siya permanente kusog jud siya na team. Pasalamat lang gyud ko nga nakuha gyud namo karon ang championship
Rey Romulo Senarillos, coach of Digos City secondary boys basketball team
(Davao has always been a tough contender. I am grateful that we have claimed the championship),” Senarillo said after the awarding ceremony.
Rating his team’s overall performance as an eight out of 10, he acknowledged the need for further improvement as they prepare for national-level competition.
Following Department of Education (DepEd) Davao regional director Allan Farnazo’s ceremonial toss, the Trekkers secured an early lead with the first few shots, leading 18-17 after the first quarter. The game intensified in the second quarter as the Durians tied the score at 38 points each.
Amid a tense finish, supporters from Digos City celebrated the team's historic victory.
CJ Xyriex Visaya, who topscored with 15 points, was unable to contain his happiness after securing the championship victory. Visaya, a Grade 11 senior high school student currently taking up criminology, has been a three-time Davraa qualifier since Grade 6.
“Pasalamat ko sa nagsalig sa akoa, sa team og sa matag usa (I thank those who believed in me, the team, and everyone,” he said after his isolation plays had shifted the game’s momentum.
Marck Nine Retes, another standout player scoring 11 points, expressed gratitude for the team's success after years of effort.
(God finally granted our prayers. I was hoping for this last year, and now he has given it to us),” he said.
The winning team, representing Digos, consistently reaches the top 4 spots, with Davao City as their perennial opponent in the championship stage.
Meanwhile, despite numerous turnovers, Davao Durians coach Prince Macavinta expressed pride in his team from Rizal Memorial Colleges for their commendable performance.
In the semifinal round, the Davao del Norte Pioneers, who faced off against Digos City, also secured the bronze medal by defeating Tagum City 98-82 in this year’s tournament.
The Trekkers will represent the region to the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.
